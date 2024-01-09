Old World Christmas® Announces New Partnerships for 2024

Company to Debut Ornaments Featuring AC/DC, Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Kentucky Fried Chicken® (KFC), the Hollywood Sign and the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

SPOKANE, Wash. , Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Old World Christmas®, the premier brand of Christmas ornaments in the country, today announced multiple new licensing partnerships for the creation of hand blown glass ornaments. AC/DC, Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Kentucky Fried Chicken® (KFC), the Hollywood Sign and the Hollywood Walk of Fame will each have a line of delicately hand-painted, hand-glittered ornaments created to capture the spirit of the brands to be released later this year.

"Our ornaments are conversation pieces that trigger memories that people want to capture each holiday season," said Neal Applefeld, President & CEO, Old World Christmas. "Broadening our licensing properties means that we can broaden those memories and help people tell their full story on their Christmas trees and throughout their homes in a wonderful way."

We'll be rocking around the Christmas tree this year with 3 new musical licenses: The Rolling Stones, Elton John and AC/DC. Each will showcase 2-3 ornaments.

Everyone's favorite fried chicken is making their way to the tree this year with the new KFC license. Ornaments will feature your favorite food, leaving everyone feeling hungry.

Hollywood is coming to your home this year with The Hollywood Sign and The Hollywood Walk of Fame. These two iconic landmarks will light up any tree.

Once released, all of the newly licensed ornaments will be available at http://www.oldworldchristmas.com or in retail stores across the US. Stay up to date on all Old World Christmas news by following us on Instagram and Facebook.

About Old World Christmas

Founded in 1979, Old World Christmas offers the most extensive and best-loved collection with over 1,700 proprietary designs in styles ranging from traditional to whimsical. The vast selection of heirloom quality and affordable ornaments offers many choices to fit an array of personality or style. For more information, visit http://www.oldworldchristmas.com.

