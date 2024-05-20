Old World Christmas® Announces New Partnerships for 2025

Company to Debut Ornaments Featuring The Beach Boys, Pink Floyd, The Who, Polaroid, Pabst, and The Lumistella Company

SPOKANE, Wash., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Old World Christmas®, the premier brand of Christmas ornaments in the country, today announced multiple new licensing partnerships for the creation of blown glass ornaments. The Beach Boys, Pink Floyd, The Who, Polaroid, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Elf on the Shelf ® will each have a line of delicately hand-painted, hand-glittered ornaments created to capture the spirit of the brands to be released in 2025.

"Whether it's the concert you saw, the toy your child played with that year or the music that brought family together, memories are being captured through our ornaments," said Neal Applefeld, President & CEO, Old World Christmas. "Continuing to add to our licensing portfolio allows us to continue to bring those memories to life so that people have the best Christmas tree every year.

The Beach Boys, The Who, and Pink Floyd will rock the tree this year with eight ornaments showcasing the bands and their music.

Preserve cherished memories with a touch of vintage charm with the new line of Polaroid ornaments.

Gather around the Christmas tree and get ready to say cheers to an ornament collection of iconic beers including Pabst Blue Ribbon, Schlitz, Old Milwaukee and more of America's most loved beverages.

And The Lumistella Company's premier brand, The Elf on the Shelf, will be featured in two festive ornaments celebrating the iconic Christmas tradition.

Once released, all of the newly licensed ornaments will be available at http://www.oldworldchristmas.com or in retail stores across the US. Stay up to date on all Old World Christmas news by following us on Instagram and Facebook.

About Old World Christmas

Founded in 1979, Old World Christmas offers the most extensive and best-loved collection with over 1,700 proprietary designs in styles ranging from traditional to whimsical. The vast selection of heirloom quality and affordable ornaments offers many choices to fit an array of personality or style. This year the brand celebrates its' 45th anniversary, launching an array of new products in addition to their traditional ornaments. For more information, visit http://www.oldworldchristmas.com.

