Old World Christmas Celebrates 45 Years Of Holiday Memories

SPOKANE, Wash., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Old World Christmas®, the premier brand of Christmas ornaments in the country, is proudly celebrating its 45th year as a leading provider of exquisite handcrafted glass ornaments. Since its inception in 1979, the company has upheld a tradition of craftsmanship, quality, and timeless holiday elegance helping to create memories around the world. To celebrate 45 years of creating holiday magic, Old World Christmas is introducing new products, hosting several contests and ending the year with a big celebration.

"We take great pride in creating ornaments that capture the magic and nostalgia of the holiday season, as well as adding the pop culture, in the moment happenings of the world. " said Neal Applefeld, President & CEO, Old World Christmas. "We are grateful for the support of our customers and partners who have made our journey possible for the last 45 years and we look forward to helping them create new memories for another 45 years."

To celebrate 45 years of creating beautifully crafted ornaments, puzzles, advent calendars, and more, Old World Christmas will be expanding into even more new categories of holiday decor this year, including:

New Santa Sapphire Collection: The Sapphire Collection features 3 6" Santas that are perfect for ornaments or table decor. Each features the most detailed painting ever offered by Old World Christmas.

Candles: New soy based, exclusive scented candles will fill your home with the scents of the holidays. Sparkling apple cider, vanilla Christmas cookie, fresh balsam, cranberries and spiced pumpkin allow you to smell the holidays all year long.

Snow globes: Bring the quaint charm of snow globes to your home. Each snow globe showcases gnomes celebrating each of the four seasons and will be released later this year.

Lanterns: Brighten up your home with Old World Christmas new lanterns. The lanterns feature beautiful winter scenes that include a continuous motion and add a traditional touch to your holiday decor.

Greeting cards: Pick out the perfect Christmas cards for friends and family from the new greeting card collection.

New brand partnerships: AC/DC, Elton John , The Rolling Stones, Kentucky Fried Chicken® (KFC), the Hollywood Sign and the Hollywood Walk of Fame will each have a line of delicately hand-painted, hand-glittered ornaments created to be released later this year.

200+ new handcrafted ornaments: Old World Christmas will release over 200 new ornaments throughout the year, from food to travel to animals to your favorite pop culture moments.

Even with all of the new products coming out this year, Old World Christmas is kicking off the 45th celebration with a contest asking consumers to help create the next great ornament! Consumers can upload their ideas through an online platform with the top 10 ideas being put to a vote on social media. The winning idea will be made into an ornament for this holiday season. More information can be found at bit.ly/ornament2024.

Old World Christmas began as a small family business in Spokane, WA with a passion for preserving the rich heritage of European glassblowing techniques. Over the years, the company has evolved into an industry leader, renowned for its stunning designs, attention to detail, and commitment to creating lasting holiday traditions.

Each Old World Christmas ornament is meticulously handcrafted by skilled artisans using age-old techniques passed down through generations. From traditional favorites like Santa Claus and snowmen to whimsical designs inspired by nature and pop culture, the company's extensive collection offers something for every style, occasion, and interest.

Old World Christmas looks forward to continuing its legacy of spreading joy and creating cherished memories for several more years to come. Stay up to date on all Old World Christmas news by following us on Instagram and Facebook.

About Old World Christmas:

Founded in 1979, Old World Christmas offers the most extensive and best-loved collection with over 1,700 proprietary designs in styles ranging from traditional to whimsical. The vast selection of heirloom quality and affordable ornaments offers many choices to fit an array of personality or style. For more information, visit http://www.oldworldchristmas.com.

