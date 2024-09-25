Old World Christmas Celebrates National Ornament Day with a Search for a City to Host the Largest Ornament Swap

Over the last 45 years we've developed a very loyal fan base. They've welcomed us into their homes and onto their trees. Now we want to give back with this monumental ornament swap event. Post this

Everyone is invited to nominate their city starting on September 25 and running through October 6. The top 5 nominated cities will be posted on the Old World Christmas Instagram and Facebook channels for a vote. The city with the highest number of votes will host the Largest Ornament Swap in November ahead of the holiday season. Nominations and full rules can be found here.

Old World Christmas has over 1,600 ornaments for the holiday season, ranging from traditional to pop culture favorites. Stay up to date on all Old World Christmas news by following us on Instagram and Facebook.

About Old World Christmas

Founded in 1979, Old World Christmas offers the most extensive and best-loved collection with over 1,700 proprietary designs in styles ranging from traditional to whimsical. The vast selection of heirloom quality and affordable ornaments offers many choices to fit an array of personality or style. For more information, visit http://www.oldworldchristmas.com.

Media Contact

Allison Fedorchek, Old World Christmas, 888-808-4465, [email protected], www.oldworldchristmas.com

SOURCE Old World Christmas