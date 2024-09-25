Old World Christmas Celebrates National Ornament Day with a Search for a City to Host the Largest Ornament Swap

Show us your city's holiday pride with a chance to host the seasonal event
SPOKANE, Wash. , Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Old World Christmas®, the premier brand of Christmas ornaments in the country, is bringing the holiday cheer this season and proudly celebrating National Ornament Day, as well as their 45th anniversary, with a search to find a host city for their Largest Ornament Swap. The Ornament Swap will feature over 100 people playing games and swapping Old World Christmas ornaments (all provided by the company) until they finally end up with an artisanal ornament to take home to decorate their own tree. Where the Ornament Swap will take place, that's up to the public. Old World Christmas is looking for people to nominate their festive city or town to host this fun, holiday event.
"Over the last 45 years we've developed a very loyal fan base. They've welcomed us into their homes and onto their trees. Now we want to give back with this monumental ornament swap event," said Neal Applefeld, President & CEO, Old World Christmas. "We could easily pick a city to host this, but we want our fans to weigh in, tell us where to go, and show us their city holiday pride. We can't wait to see where we end up."
Everyone is invited to nominate their city starting on September 25 and running through October 6. The top 5 nominated cities will be posted on the Old World Christmas Instagram and Facebook channels for a vote. The city with the highest number of votes will host the Largest Ornament Swap in November ahead of the holiday season. Nominations and full rules can be found here.
Old World Christmas has over 1,600 ornaments for the holiday season, ranging from traditional to pop culture favorites. Stay up to date on all Old World Christmas news by following us on Instagram and Facebook.
About Old World Christmas
Founded in 1979, Old World Christmas offers the most extensive and best-loved collection with over 1,700 proprietary designs in styles ranging from traditional to whimsical. The vast selection of heirloom quality and affordable ornaments offers many choices to fit an array of personality or style. For more information, visit http://www.oldworldchristmas.com.
