Olde Florida Motorcoach Resort A New Era In Motorcoach Living

"It's exciting to see how beautifully Olde Florida has taken shape... There's never been a motorcoach resort like it." says Jon Rubinton

Vacation guests will save 50% on any stay in 2024 and enjoy 20% off any stay throughout 2025*. This is a first-come, first-served offer and based on site availability. Further details and booking information can be found at OFMCR.com or by calling 833-653-3352.

Founding Owner Freebie: 5% Off & Deferred Closing

Buyers who purchase at Olde Florida now will save 5% on the release price of any available site. Plus, closings are deferred until May 2025, but new owners are welcome to use the purchased site and all resort amenities at not cost until their real estate closing in May. Even POA fees are waived during the period.** Interested parties can get further details by scheduling a consultation with an Olde Florida Sales Specialist at OFMCR.com or calling 833-653-3352.

"It's exciting to see how beautifully Olde Florida has taken shape," says Jon Rubinton, Olde Florida Developer. "We're right on schedule for our October opening and are thrilled to bring luxury motorcoach owners a resort that is truly beyond compare. Remember, not only is our plan one-of-a-kind, but we're also building Olde Florida from the ground up with new underground plumbing, wiring, Wi-Fi, and an advanced infrastructure so that owners and guests can count on a worry-free, hassle-free, problem-free great time. There's never been a motorcoach resort like it."

A New Era In Motorcoach Living

Olde Florida is the shared vision of Jon Rubinton, Partner at Lotus Construction, and a team that includes some of the region's premier design, architecture, and management companies. Lotus is responsible for some of the most exclusive addresses in the Naples area, including developing the community of Mangrove Bay and building private waterfront estates at Aqualane Shores.

"Class A and Super C enthusiasts are rightfully proud of their spectacular coaches, and we saw an opportunity to finally provide them with a resort that's just as luxurious, while remaining true to the sense of community these travelers cherish," said Josh Rubinton, member of the Development Team and Sales Director. "We've brought the commitment to style and quality we apply to our multimillion-dollar homes to Olde Florida."

Life at Olde Florida will include panoramic waterfront views and a list of world-class amenities few competing resorts can rival, including:

"Along with the best amenities, our Events Team is making sure owners and guests enjoy a full schedule of fun options. Already in the works are weekly poolside Happy Hours and BINGO Nights. Plus, we'll do all sorts of special events like an Easter Breakfast, Cinco de Mayo party, Labor Day celebration and, of course, Holiday events," said Michael Rubinton, member of the Development Team and Sales Director at Olde Florida.

Ideal Southwest Florida Location

Olde Florida Motorcoach Resort is located in LaBelle, Florida just 22 miles from Fort Myers and 58.7 miles from Naples, making Florida's finest beaches, shopping and entertainment districts, golf courses, cultural attractions, and outdoor recreation offerings easily accessible.

For more information about Olde Motorcoach Resort, visit www.OFMCR.com

Further inquiries, please contact Jon Rubinton at 239-331-6333.

About Olde Florida Motorcoach Resort:

Olde Florida Motorcoach Resort raises the bar in motorcoach living with five-star amenities and exceptional service in an ideal Southwest Florida location. Developed by an award-winning team of luxury estate home and community builders, the resort offers both investment and vacation opportunities reserved for Class A and Super C motorcoach enthusiasts. Resort highlights include a 15,000+/- square-foot Clubhouse, spectacular resort pool, world-class fitness center, tennis, pickleball, dog parks and an outdoor theater. Learn more at www.OFMCR.com

*Save 50% on stays booked, paid for, and completed by 12/31/24. Save 20% on stays that include any dates from 1/1/25 – 12/31/25. Taxes and fees not included. Certain restrictions and blackout dates may apply.

**5% of total purchase price is due at contract with an additional 10% due 30 days from contract date. Owner will receive a 5% discount on the advertised release price at contract. Balance of funds due at closing. Owner is free to use the contracted site at no cost from the date the resort opens until the real estate closing with no POA fees. Not combinable with any other offer. Offer subject to change without notice. Certain restrictions may apply.

Media Contact

Scott Eble, Emblem Advertising, 1 954-242-6173, [email protected], emblemadv.com

