OLDE FLORIDA MOTORCOACH RESORT Sites Released For Sale From $225,000 Effective November 1, 2023

"Class A and Super C enthusiasts are rightfully proud of their spectacular coaches, and we saw an opportunity to finally provide them with a resort that's just as luxurious, while remaining true to the sense of community these travelers cherish," said Josh Rubinton. Post this

"It's exciting to see the progress we're making at the site," says Jon Rubinton, Olde Florida Developer. "We're right on track for our scheduled April opening and we're thrilled to officially make this initial group of motorcoach sites available to buyers looking for a lifestyle that truly is beyond compare. Not only is our plan unique, but we're also building Olde Florida with new plumbing, wiring, and an advanced infrastructure to bring our owners a worry-free, hassle-free investment. We want you to live large, and part of that is making life easy."

A New Era In Motorcoach Living

Olde Florida is the shared vision of Jon Rubinton, Partner at Lotus Construction, and a team that includes some of the region's premier design, architecture, and management companies. Lotus is responsible for some of the most exclusive addresses in the Naples area, including developing the community of Mangrove Bay and building private waterfront estates at Aqualane Shores.

"Class A and Super C enthusiasts are rightfully proud of their spectacular coaches, and we saw an opportunity to finally provide them with a resort that's just as luxurious, while remaining true to the sense of community these travelers cherish," said Josh Rubinton, member of the Development Team and Sales Director at Olde Florida. "We've brought the commitment to style and quality we apply to our multimillion-dollar homes to Olde Florida."

Life at Olde Florida will include panoramic waterfront views and a list of world-class amenities few competing resorts can rival, including:

– 15,000 +/- square-foot Clubhouse

– Resort pool, cabanas, and sundeck

– Wellness/fitness center

– Second adults-only quiet pool

– 2 Tennis courts

– 8 Pickleball courts

– Regulation basketball court

– Horseshoes

– Bocce

– Shuffleboard

– Outdoor movie theater

– Food truck park

– Kids play area

– Free high-speed Wi-Fi

– Golf cart rentals

– 2 Dog parks

"Along with the best amenities, our Events Team is making sure owners and guests enjoy a full schedule of fun options. Already in the works are weekly poolside Happy Hours and BINGO Nights. Plus, we'll do all sorts of special events like an Easter Breakfast, Cinco de Mayo party, Labor Day celebration and, of course, holiday events," said Michael Rubinton, member of the Development Team and Sales Director at Olde Florida.

Video Progress Report

The most recent video progress report shot onsite at Olde Florida in late October 2023 shows just how far things have come since construction began, with the Welcome Center nearing completion and the Clubhouse fully framed and moving to interior work. View the progress report.

Ideal Southwest Florida Location

Olde Florida Motorcoach Resort is located in LaBelle, Florida just 22 miles from Fort Myers and 58.7 miles from Naples, making Florida's finest beaches, shopping and entertainment districts, golf courses, cultural attractions, and outdoor recreation offerings easily accessible.

Initial Release Of 34 Sites

There are 34 sites available in the November 1st release and they include a number of Premium Waterfront locations, as well Lake View, Garden View, Glades View, and Preserve View sites. Prices range from $225,000 to $400,000.

Olde Florida is also currently accepting vacation reservations for the resort's inaugural season starting in April 2024 at OFMCR.com.

For more information about Olde Florida Motorcoach Resort, visit www.OFMCR.com.

Inquiries, please contact Jon Rubinton at (239) 331-6333.

About Olde Florida Motorcoach Resort:

Olde Florida Motorcoach Resort raises the bar in motorcoach living with five-star amenities and exceptional service in an ideal Southwest Florida location. Developed by an award-winning team of luxury estate home and community builders, the resort offers both investment and vacation opportunities reserved for Class A and Super C motorcoach enthusiasts. Resort highlights include 15,000 +/- square-foot Clubhouse, spectacular resort pool, world-class fitness center, tennis, pickleball, dog parks and an outdoor theater. Learn more at www.OFMCR.com.

Media Contact

Scott, Eble, 1 954-242-4942, [email protected], Scott Eble

SOURCE Olde Florida Motorcoach Resort