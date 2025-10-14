Olde Towne Carolers Launch Spooky Halloween Carol-Grams in Philadelphia and New York

This Halloween, even the ghosts will be humming along to Olde Towne Carolers. Post this

Halloween Carol-Grams are the latest offering from Olde Towne Carolers, which has provided Christmas carolers in the United States for over two decades. The company specializes in ensembles of handpicked, experienced singers, dressed in gorgeous Victorian costumes, whose a cappella performances are often called "the hit of the party." Carolers entertain at private and corporate Christmas parties, retirement homes, shopping centers, tree lightings, Christmas markets, restaurants, country clubs, weddings, and community events of all sizes.

In recent years, Olde Towne Carolers introduced its signature "Singing Carol-Gram," a service unique to the company. Intended for shorter timeframes and surprise gifts, Singing Carol-Grams feature two or three holiday carolers who perform a 3-6 song set. The service's popularity led to the introduction of the brand-new Halloween Carol-Gram.

As Pennsylvania carolers, Olde Towne Carolers has deep connections with the many businesses and communities in the Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York metro area. The company has served as the in-house Christmas carolers for Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, PA for over a decade. The organization has performed on multiple Pennsylvania TV stations, including NBC10, 6ABC, Fox29, CW-57, and WFMZ-TV. Prominent appearances for the ensemble's New York carolers include The Rachael Ray Show, Broadway's All In opening night celebration, and CBS's Blue Bloods' annual Christmas party in Brooklyn.

Olde Towne Carolers stands apart from other Christmas carolers for hire through its dedication to providing reliable and professional entertainment services. Its roster of more than 150 carolers, spread throughout ten states, ensures that many booking dates are available for potential clients. The company prioritizes clear communication, written agreements, and punctual arrivals for its Victorian Christmas carolers.

In addition, high-quality performances are a priority for Olde Towne Carolers. The company is staffed exclusively by accomplished vocalists, each with formal musical training and years of performance experience. Costumes are hand-made Victorian attire that photograph beautifully. The group's repertoire mixes traditional sacred carols with popular secular standards, and can be adjusted to suit client preferences.

Olde Towne Carolers offers Christmas carolers for hire in Philadelphia, PA; New York, NY; Boston, MA; Baltimore, MD; Washington, DC; Pittsburgh, PA; Chicago, IL; and all surrounding areas. Families and businesses looking for Christmas carolers near me will find that Olde Towne Carolers deliver the magic of the season right to their doorstep.

About Olde Towne Carolers

Olde Towne Carolers is a woman-owned Christmas entertainment company serving New England, the Mid-Atlantic states, and portions of the Upper Midwest for more than two decades. The company offers Christmas carolers for hire, who enchant audiences with their captivating a cappella performances and authentic Victorian costumes. Combining professional-caliber performers with solid reliability, the company delivers unforgettable experiences that capture the true spirit of Christmas. Discover more at https://oldetownecarolers.com.

