Older Lundy Opens Fifth Office in Downtown St. Pete with New Head of Business and Commerical Litigation Practice Area

Heller and Wolfson have handled complex commercial and business litigation matters exclusively for their entire legal careers. Their areas of expertise include business and commercial litigation, and other litigation matters in the areas of real estate, securities, restrictive covenant (non-compete), healthcare and class actions.

"I have wanted to open an office in St. Petersburg to meet the growing needs of our clients for quite some time. For more than a decade we have steadily expanded our services far beyond family law and we now believe we can handle any major legal need our clients may have. Opening an office in St. Pete, where we have been handling clients' needs for a long time, was a natural next step in our growth plan. We just needed to find the right partner, and Sam Heller was the perfect fit. We share the same professional values, and we know that he will help us broaden our civil litigation practice to meet the needs of our clients at the highest level," said Michael Lundy, Founding and Managing Partner of Older Lundy.

On joining the firm, Heller said, "I was raised in St. Pete and have been proud to call the Tampa Bay area home for my entire life. We have been part of downtown St. Pete's legal community for nearly 20 years, and I am so proud of what we have built. Partnering with Older Lundy and assisting them with the expansion into St. Pete through our dynamic practice and diverse clients will allow us to better support our clients' needs and offer them an array of additional services with the same commitment to service and excellence that has led to our service to date. This decision was not made lightly, and I know that this is a perfect match and a textbook example of what it means to generate synergies."

OLDER LUNDY, Attorneys at Law, headquartered in Tampa since 2003, is a multi-specialty law firm that aims to serve almost any individual's or business's legal needs. The firm currently has five offices located in Tampa, Clearwater, Trinity, Wesly Chapel, and St. Petersburg, and has plans for expansion into other areas throughout Florida.

