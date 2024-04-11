Oldest Living MLB Player Celebrates 100th Birthday April 25

Hard to believe I'm hitting 100, but looking back on my life, I'm grateful for the experiences I've had. Post this

One of Schallock's favorite stories to tell is how Mantle, a struggling rookie in 1951, was demoted to the minors for time to make room for him. A few months later, Mantle rejoined the Yankees and the two were teammates. Schallock was known for his fast curveball and change-up

"Those were some great times," said Schallock of his time with the Yankees. "Hard to believe I'm hitting 100, but looking back on my life, I'm grateful for the experiences I've had."

Prior to playing for the Yankees, Schallock played three seasons for the Hollywood Stars, a PCL team affiliated with the Dodgers. The team had celebrity stockholders, the likes of Bing Crosby, Cecil B. DeMille, Barbara Stanwyck and Gary Cooper. He said his wife got a kick out of interacting with movie stars during that period. It was during a game against the Seattle Rainiers in 1951 that Yankee scout Joe Devine approached the Stars manager and negotiated Schallock's move to the Yankees.

"Art loves to reminisce about his time with the Yankees and the other teams," said Wendy Cornejo, executive director of Cogir of Napa Road, the senior living community where Schallock resides. "He lights up when he's talking about baseball. We hope to make his birthday a fitting celebration of his long life and exciting accomplishments."

Retiring from baseball in 1956 after a brief stint with the Baltimore Orioles, Schallock worked in public relations and business development for 30 years.

At his milestone birthday party on April 25, there will be a stack of baseballs for him to autograph along with memorabilia on display from his years with the Yankees. Staff at the senior living community will don Yankees gear, serve a Yankees-themed cake and roll out an actual red carpet for him. Family and friends at his community are excited to celebrate with him as he begins his centenary.

Media Contact

Stephanie Jayakanthan, Loud & Clear Marketing, LLC, 1 520-233-3947, [email protected], https://loudandclear.today/

SOURCE Loud & Clear Marketing, LLC