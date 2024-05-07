Olé & Obrigado and Wine on Wheels Announce Sixth Annual "El Camino del Albariño" Month-Long Celebration of the Albariño Grape in June

"We're thrilled to have El Camino del Albariño return this year and have more people experience the diverse world of Albariño while supporting such an amazing cause," says Patrick Mata, co-founder of Olé & Obrigado. Post this

The kickoff event for El Camino del Albariño will be on Thursday, May 23rd at the Hotel NH Collection NYC (22 E 38th St, New York, NY, 10016) from 12-3 PM for qualified trade, and 6-9 PM for consumers. The reception will feature over 20 wines available for purchase and a dedicated oyster tasting. For more information or to RSVP, please contact Javier Rodrigo ([email protected])

Olé & Obrigado will donate 10% of the profits generated during the month-long promotion to Wine on Wheels as part of its continued commitment to give back. The goal is to raise at least $40,000 for the cause this year, adding to the $184,000 already raised through previous campaigns, bringing the total contributions to over $220K.

"We're excited to have El Camino del Albariño return this year and have so many people from across the U.S. celebrate Albariño and support Wheeling Forward," says Yannick Benjamin, co-founder of Wheeling Forward. "The commitment of our friends at Olé & Obrigado to expand this program and bring attention to this great cause has helped us further impact the disabled community and empower them to realize their goals."

Wine lovers will be encouraged to visit local restaurants and retailers featuring Albariño and enjoy special listings, unique wine flights, by-the-glass pours, and educational sessions during the month of June. Participating accounts can be found on the interactive El Camino del Albariño map, New York accounts can use this link to sign up, while all other accounts can use this alternate link. Participating locations will benefit from advertising for the campaign across a variety of platforms, and gain access to exclusive benefits.

Wine trade professionals can participate in The Albariño Ambassador Program, a free virtual seminar led by wine educator Rick Fisher. This program delves into the history, diversity, and versatility of Albariño wines to enhance sales, with attendees earning an Albariño Ambassador Certificate. Additionally, consumers can explore Albariño further in a Masterclass led by Spanish wine expert Rick Fisher.

For more information about the event or to learn more about participating as a retailer or restaurant, visit the El Camino del Albariño website or contact Javier Rodrigo at [email protected].

About Olé & Obrigado

Olé & Obrigado represents a collection of fine wines crafted by family-owned wineries in Spain and Portugal. A collaboration among business partners Patrick Mata and Alberto Orte, Olé & Obrigado is a highly specialized wine import company offering the most comprehensive and well-curated collection of wines from the Iberian Peninsula available in the U.S.

About Wheeling Forward

Wheeling Forward was founded in 2011 by Yannick Benjamin, a New York City-based restaurateur (Contento), sommelier, and mentor in the US wine community. Together with cofounder Alex Elegudin and their board, they have created an organization that helps people adapt to living with a long-term disability by offering a comprehensive set of services: advocacy, mentorship, resources, and community.

Media Contact

Javier Rodrigo, Colangelo & Partners Public Relations, 646-624-2885, [email protected], https://www.colangelopr.com/

