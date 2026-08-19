OLE Health Foundation Celebrates 40 Years with the Return of Vida OLE!, September 17-19, 2026

"Darioush's guidance has strengthened our Foundation's impact in countless ways, from helping shape transformative projects to inspiring others to invest in the health and wellness of our region," said Naoko Dalla Valle, Chair of the OLE Health Foundation Board of Directors. Post this

"When nearly six in ten Up Valley residents rely on CommuniCare+OLE for primary care, our St. Helena center is essential to our mission of ensuring everyone has access to high-quality care close to home," said Naoko Dalla Valle, Chair of the OLE Health Foundation Board of Directors. "OLE's story began in St. Helena more than 50 years ago, and this expansion helps ensure we can continue to meet the needs of the people who live and work here. More space and greater capacity mean better access, shorter waits and a healthier community."

2026 John Shafer Visionary Award

Vida OLE! Weekend begins on Thursday, September 17, with the invitation-only Visionaries Luncheon hosted by Trinchero Family Estates, where the OLE Health Foundation will honor Darioush Khaledi with the 2026 John Shafer Visionary Award.

Khaledi, founder of Darioush, is being recognized for more than a decade of service on the OLE Health Foundation Board of Directors, including two years as Board Chair, and for his leadership during COVID and for helping bring the organization's South Napa Campus to life. The site also includes the Darioush Community Garden, which continues Khaledi's legacy by supporting nutrition education and access to healthy food for families throughout the Napa Valley.

"Darioush's guidance has strengthened our Foundation's impact in countless ways, from helping shape transformative projects to inspiring others to invest in the health and wellness of our region," said Dalla Valle. "He reflects the very spirit of the John Shafer Visionary Award, making him an especially meaningful honoree as we celebrate the Foundation's 40th anniversary."

Established in 2023, the award was named for OLE Health Foundation founder John Shafer and highlights individuals and organizations whose leadership, generosity and steadfast commitment have helped expand access to care across Napa County. Previous honorees include vintner Rick Jones, the Napa Valley Vintners and Trinchero Family Estates.

Vintner Dinners and Auction

On Friday, September 18, weekend passholders will be welcomed into some of Napa Valley's most celebrated winery estates for intimate Vida OLE! Vintner Dinners. Hosted by Opus One, Stony Hill and Theorem Vineyards, guests will enjoy exceptional cuisine, remarkable wines and unhurried conversation with acclaimed vintners, civic leaders, OLE Health medical directors and longtime supporters whose shared commitment to the community extends well beyond the vineyard.

The celebration culminates on Saturday, September 19, with the Vida OLE! Dinner & Auction at Quintessa. Nestled among the rolling hills of Rutherford, Quintessa's breathtaking estate provides the backdrop for an unforgettable evening. Guests will begin with a spirited Fiesta reception showcasing curated bites from Brasswood, Model Bakery and Brindare, wines from Hensel West, Schramsberg and Spottswoode Estate and signature cocktails at the Costa Palmas bar before gathering for a lavish four-course dinner by Brindare's Chef Nash Cognetti paired with wines from Dalla Valle Vineyards and Quintessa. As the stars emerge over the valley, an exciting live auction will feature rare wine collections, extraordinary travel and once-in-a-lifetime experiences, all in support of the shared belief that everyone who lives and works in Napa County deserves access to exceptional healthcare. To close out the celebration, Grammy Award-winning Pacific Mambo Orchestra will get guests grooving to their high-energy Latin dance music.

Vida OLE! is made possible through the generous support of some of Napa Valley's leading wineries, businesses and community partners, including Costa Palmas, Dalla Valle Vineyards, Darioush, Kaiser Permanente, Mechanics Bank, Quintessa, the Rachel and Eric Jones Foundation, Opus One, Stony Hill, Theorem Vineyards, Trinchero Family Wine and Spirits, American AgCredit, The Doctors Company/TDC Group, NorthBay Health, Hensel West, Model Bakery, Schramsberg, Spottswoode, and Gravestone Consulting from Morgan Stanley.

Tickets to Vida OLE! are now available. An all-inclusive Weekend Pass is $1,750 per person ($1,150 tax-deductible), and the Vida OLE! Dinner & Auction is $1,000 per person ($750 tax-deductible). To purchase, visit https://olehealthfoundation.org/auction.

About the OLE Health Foundation

The OLE Health Foundation was started by vintner John Shafer in 1986 to ensure a more stable financial future for OLE Health, Napa County's only non-profit community health provider that operates five clinics from American Canyon to Calistoga and serves more than 35,000 people each year. Over the past 40 years, the Foundation has played a key role in securing philanthropic support to build permanent facilities including the North Napa Campus on Pear Tree Lane, the South Napa Campus on Hartle Court and, most recently, what will be the Rick Jones Up Valley Campus in Calistoga. Its signature event, Vida OLE!, takes place each September and includes three days of festivities geared toward celebrating OLE's impactful work caring for the essential workers of the famed wine region and the special relationship the organization has with the vintner and business community in Napa County. The Foundation is governed by a board of directors composed of community leaders. Officers include Chair, Naoko Dalla Valle; Vice Chair, Will Phelps; Secretary, Pete Richmond; and Treasurer, Rick Jones. Visit olehealthfoundation.org to learn more.

About CommuniCare+OLE

CommuniCare+OLE is a federally qualified health center serving more than 70,000 patients annually through 13 health centers and community-based programs across Napa, Solano and Yolo counties. Formed through the merger of two trusted community health organizations with more than 50 years of service each, CommuniCare+OLE provides integrated medical, dental, behavioral health, substance use treatment, nutrition, optometry, pharmacy and care coordination services. Guided by a mission to advance health equity and improve the well-being of every community it serves, CommuniCare+OLE provides high-quality, patient-centered care regardless of insurance status or ability to pay.

Media Contact

Ashley Nicole Teplin, Studio 707 for OLE Health Foundation, 1 310.210.3067, [email protected], olehealthfoundation.org

Aimee Sands Carney, Studio 707 for OLE Health Foundation, 1 707.363.0179, [email protected], olehealthfoundation.org

SOURCE OLE Health Foundation