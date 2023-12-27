OLEDWorks Announces Launch of New Automotive Lighting Brand at CES 2024

"We invite the forward-thinking leaders in the industry to join us in shaping the future of automotive lighting," states Chief Revenue Officer, John Holland. Post this

"CES 2024 marks a pivotal moment for OLEDWorks as we introduce our new automotive brand, poised to set the industry standard for excellence in lighting communication, connected vehicles, and autonomous mobility," affirms David DeJoy, CEO of OLEDWorks.

The new automotive-focused brand will allow OLEDWorks to better serve their automotive customers, providing a more tailored experience for the unique relationship required when designing OLED lighting for automotive applications.

At Booth #3225, OLEDWorks will spotlight the most advanced OLED lighting technology tailored specifically for automotive applications. The showcased demonstrations include OLED lighting boasting the highest segment density in a rigid and a flexible OLED panel. This technological leap enhances communication capabilities and design flexibility while retaining the inherent advantages of OLED technology.

"We invite the forward-thinking leaders in the industry to join us in shaping the future of automotive lighting," states Chief Revenue Officer, John Holland. "Our booth at CES is not just a demonstration of OLED technology; it's an invitation to join the progressive evolution of automotive lighting technology."

Visit the OLEDWorks booth at CES 2024 from January 9-12, 2024, at Booth #3225 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center to witness firsthand the launch of the new automotive brand and explore the display-like possibilities, ultra-thin design, lightweight construction, and visually striking capabilities of OLED technology.

OLEDWorks is a global leader in the development and production of innovative organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology. By producing the world's best performing OLED panels and combining rapid product innovation, OLEDWorks simplifies and enriches lighting solutions in automotive, specialty, and micro-display applications.

The OLEDWorks manufacturing facility is IATF 16949 and ISO 9001, 14001, 45001 certified with full traceability via a factory MES system.

