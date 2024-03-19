OLEDWorks Awarded DoD Contract for High-Brightness OLED Display Development

By combining full-color output brightness levels with excellent lifetime, the display will allow users to view full-color information in a "see-through" environment while operating in direct sunlight conditions. Post this

"We're excited to add the third OLED microdisplay product to our roadmap and to be in a position to offer another high-brightness OLED microdisplay solution to Tier-I companies in the AR/VR product space," stated David DeJoy, CEO of OLEDWorks. "This new program validates the strategic research and development efforts we have invested in over the years by applying our proprietary multi-stack OLED technology to OLED microdisplays to support defense and high-volume consumer applications."

"OLEDWorks is expanding the boundaries of microdisplay performance by developing a high-resolution, full-color OLED microdisplay with high brightness levels," said Dr. John Hamer, OLEDWorks Co-Founder and COO. "The new display being developed in partnership with the U.S. Government incorporates our multi-stack OLED manufacturing processes, which are in high volume production in our Aachen, Germany, manufacturing site and are qualified for the rigorous environments of the automotive market."

"Rochester remains on the forefront of high-tech lighting technologies and manufacturing, and nowhere is that more evident than OLEDWorks," said Congressman Joe Morelle. "This contract is further proof of their leadership and expertise in this critical industry, which holds significant consumer and defense applications. I congratulate the team at OLEDWorks on this award and look forward to their continued growth and success."

