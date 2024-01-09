OLEDWorks Presents Atala, A New Automotive Brand, at CES 2024

Atala products are the thinnest, brightest, and longest-lasting OLED lights on the road, enabled by the technical expertise and precision manufacturing of OLEDWorks. Post this

In addition, OLEDWorks announces the launch of an accompanying Atala microsite that can be found at atala.oledworks.com. The microsite features updated OLED technology resources and information on how to start working with Atala OLED products.

"The new Atala brand allows us to provide more focused attention to our automotive customers," says Director of Marketing Kathleen Miller. "Atala will offer the highest performing, automotive qualified OLED technology, and opportunities that are catered to the unique needs and requirements of the industry."

Attendees of CES can experience the Atala brand themselves in the OLEDWorks booth #3225 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Atala

Atala is an OLEDWorks brand dedicated to the continuous commercialization of automotive-qualified OLED lighting technology. Atala products are the thinnest, brightest, and longest-lasting OLED lights on the road, enabled by the technical expertise and precision manufacturing of OLEDWorks.

About OLEDWorks

OLEDWorks is a global leader in the development and production of innovative organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology. By producing the world's best performing OLED panels and combining rapid product innovation, OLEDWorks simplifies and enriches lighting solutions in automotive, specialty, and microdisplay applications.

The OLEDWorks manufacturing facility is IATF 16949 and ISO 9001, 14001, 45001 certified with full traceability via a factory MES system.

