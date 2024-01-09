OLEDWorks Presents Atala, A New Automotive Brand, at CES 2024

Atala is an OLEDWorks brand dedicated to the continuous commercialization of automotive-qualified OLED lighting technology.
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This morning at CES 2024, OLEDWorks launched their new automotive brand, Atala. The name Atala originates from an acronym for advanced technology for automotive lighting applications, and the brand will support a line of automotive qualified OLED lighting products designed specifically for Tier 1 suppliers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
"We are thrilled to introduce our new automotive brand Atala, and we couldn't think of a better time and place than at CES," says David DeJoy, CEO. "With Atala, we are showcasing the best of OLED technology on the road today, along with technology advancements that are going to be on the road in the very near future."
In addition, OLEDWorks announces the launch of an accompanying Atala microsite that can be found at atala.oledworks.com. The microsite features updated OLED technology resources and information on how to start working with Atala OLED products.
"The new Atala brand allows us to provide more focused attention to our automotive customers," says Director of Marketing Kathleen Miller. "Atala will offer the highest performing, automotive qualified OLED technology, and opportunities that are catered to the unique needs and requirements of the industry."
Attendees of CES can experience the Atala brand themselves in the OLEDWorks booth #3225 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.
About Atala
Atala is an OLEDWorks brand dedicated to the continuous commercialization of automotive-qualified OLED lighting technology. Atala products are the thinnest, brightest, and longest-lasting OLED lights on the road, enabled by the technical expertise and precision manufacturing of OLEDWorks.
About OLEDWorks
OLEDWorks is a global leader in the development and production of innovative organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology. By producing the world's best performing OLED panels and combining rapid product innovation, OLEDWorks simplifies and enriches lighting solutions in automotive, specialty, and microdisplay applications.
The OLEDWorks manufacturing facility is IATF 16949 and ISO 9001, 14001, 45001 certified with full traceability via a factory MES system.
