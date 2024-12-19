OLEDWorks' Second-Generation Atala OLED Lighting is Now Available for Vehicle Integration

The launch of Digital 2.0 technology opens up a new realm of possibilities, redefining how design and communication integrate seamlessly in lighting solutions. Post this

Building upon the foundation of first-generation Atala technology, digital OLED 2.0 significantly enhances functionality, flexibility, and customization to meet the ever-changing demands of the automotive industry.

With an increased number of individually controlled segments—ranging from 10 to a maximum of 128—digital OLED 2.0 delivers unparalleled functionality and performance. Increasing the number of digitally controlled segmentation enables brand-differentiating design capabilities, and crisp symbology for Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication.

Unmatched Design Flexibility

Digital OLED 2.0 panels offer full customization to meet the unique needs of automotive manufacturers. Customers can tailor the panel's shape, size, segmentation count, and style to integrate into their current lamp designs, or create a new, unique light language for their vehicles. Additionally, the technology supports further design elevation through crisply defined brand-specific imagery and logos.

One of the most innovative features of the technology is its ability to create hidden images and symbols through adjustable gaps between segments. These images remain invisible until illuminated, unlocking new creative possibilities for designers and delivering a distinctive aesthetic edge.

The first vehicle to include digital OLED 2.0 technology is the Audi Q6 e-tron, which was released in 2024 and contains six taillight panels with 60 individually controlled segments each.

"The release of digital OLED 2.0 technology is something we have eagerly anticipated," said John Rubens, Vice President of Strategy & Partnerships at OLEDWorks. "With this technology, our customers have more design freedom than ever before with the added dynamic functionality capabilities for advanced V2X communication, and the same reliability and performance that they have come to expect from Atala products."

Future-Ready Automotive Innovation

By combining advanced functionality with bold design capabilities, digital OLED 2.0 represents a transformative step forward. This OLED technology empowers automakers to enhance safety, communication, and branding, by capturing driver attention more effectively and conveying clear messages for enhanced road safety, driving the industry into an exciting new era of innovation.

Visit the Atala by OLEDWorks booth at CES 2025 from January 7-10, 2025, at Booth #4466 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center where OLEDWorks will showcase their most advanced lighting technology, and digital OLED 2.0 in the Audi SQ6 e-tron.

About OLEDWorks

OLEDWorks is the global leader in the development and production of automotive qualified organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology. Its Atala product line offers the brightest, most reliable, and longest lasting automotive OLED lighting on the road today. Meticulously crafted to meet the needs of designers and engineers, Atala enables unparalleled design freedom with ultra-thin, flexible, and highly segmented OLED lighting. From the size and shape of segments and panels to dynamic display-like animations and symbology for superior communication, Atala can be customized to match any design vision. Elevate your brand and personalize the human experience with automotive OLED technology that seamlessly blends aesthetics with functionality.

Atala OLED lighting solutions combine American and German innovation and engineering to meet and exceed automotive industry standards. Founded in 2010, OLEDWorks is headquartered in Rochester, NY, and has a prestigious manufacturing facility in Aachen, Germany. OLEDWorks' state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is IATF 16949 and ISO 9001, 14001, 45001 certified with full traceability via a factory MES system.

To learn more about Atala OLED technology, visit http://www.atala.oledworks.com. Learn more about OLEDWorks, the company behind the technology, at http://www.oledworks.com.

