OLEDWorks Selected as a Finalist for the 2025 PACE Awards Program

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OLEDWorks, the leading global manufacturer of automotive qualified organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology, is proud to announce that it has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious 2025 Automotive News PACE Awards Program. An independent panel of judges selected its innovation titled, "World Premiere of Second-Generation Digital OLED Technology in the New Audi Q6 e-tron", indicating the significant potential that this technology has for shaping the future of the automotive lighting industry.
Second-generation digital OLED panels, produced under the Atala brand by OLEDWorks, were among the only 25 products named as finalists. The OLED 2.0 panels are featured in the recently launched Audi Q6 e-tron, marking a tenfold expansion from six to 60 high-contrast segments per panel since the first generation. With 360 software-controlled individually addressable segments, digital OLED 2.0 panels offer exceptional communication capability for improved road safety. Through design of the light, not the lens, Atala OLED technology enables full customization to meet both carmakers' design intentions and drivers' desire for personalization.
"OLEDWorks is honored to be among the esteemed list of finalists for the 2025 PACE Awards," shared CEO David DeJoy. "It's an incredible opportunity to highlight the inherent beauty of digital OLEDs for rear combination lamps, and how they are transforming automotive lighting from basic illumination to a state-of-the-art design experience that enhances functionality, aesthetics, and safety. Audi's vision and their close collaboration has been essential to the evolution of digital OLED 2.0 technology and the reimagining of what's possible in lighting design."
Winners will be announced at the Automotive News PACE Gala Ceremony in April 2025, to be hosted in Detroit, Michigan. This event will honor the best and brightest in automotive innovation, celebrating those who are setting new standards and ushering in the future of the industry.
About OLEDWorks
OLEDWorks is a global leader in the development and production of automotive qualified organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology. Its Atala product line offers the brightest, most reliable, and longest lasting automotive OLED lighting on the road today. Meticulously crafted to meet the needs of designers and engineers, Atala enables unparalleled design freedom with ultra-thin, highly segmented, and rigid or flexible OLED lighting. From the size and shape of segments and panels to dynamic display-like animations and symbology for superior communication, Atala can be customized to match any design vision. Elevate your brand and personalize the human experience with automotive OLED technology that seamlessly blends aesthetics with functionality.
Atala OLED lighting solutions combine American innovation and German engineering to meet and exceed automotive industry standards. Founded in 2010, OLEDWorks is headquartered in Rochester, NY, and has a prestigious manufacturing facility in Aachen, Germany. OLEDWorks' state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is IATF 16949 and ISO 9001, 14001, 45001 certified with full traceability via a factory MES system.
To learn more about Atala OLED technology, visit http://www.atala.oledworks.com. Learn more about OLEDWorks, the company behind the technology, at http://www.oledworks.com.
