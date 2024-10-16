Olga Ivanova Joins IDC Network as Chief Financial Officer, Further Consolidating The Platform's World-Class Team

"IDC Network is a model of success for entrepreneurs and investors everywhere, and I am honored to be part of it," Mrs. Ivanova said. Post this

Her proven ability to drive strategic planning, streamline financial operations, and foster cross-functional collaboration will be invaluable as IDC Network continues to expand its global footprint. With her experience managing multi-billion-dollar funds and overseeing corporate accounting, Mrs. Ivanova is uniquely positioned to contribute to IDC Network's mission of delivering forward-thinking solutions and creating positive impact through its investments and partnerships.

"IDC Network is a model of success for entrepreneurs and investors everywhere, and I am honored to be part of it," Mrs. Ivanova said. "The platform's unique multi-fund model and its tailored approach to all of its investments and partnerships resonate with my corporate management style, and I am eager to help IDC Network reach the next phase of its global growth."

Mrs. Ivanova's appointment resonates with IDC's strategic vision to promote a new generation of financial and entrepreneurial talent that is willing and ready to engage with the problems of the future.

"Miami has become the heart of our expansion strategy," commented Richard Aitkenhead, President and Founder of IDC Network. "We have seen significant growth and opportunity here, and Olga's leadership will further strengthen our presence in this vibrant market."

"As our company approaches its 30 anniversary, I look back at our history and draw greater strength to move forward," Aitkenhead continued. "Olga joins our team with the same spirit that has driven IDC Network for nearly three decades: a shared vision, diverse talents that complement one another, deep expertise, and – above all – the courage to transform."

Established in 1995, IDC Network (IDC) is a diversified multi-fund platform. IDC focuses on partnering with strategic investors, managing and co-managing funds across multiple sectors including Private Equity, Energy & Infrastructure, Ventures, Capital Markets, Real Estate, and Impact. Active across Latin America, the US, and Europe, IDC is proud to be the Partner of Choice for more than 150 of the world's most influential families from 30 countries. Learn more at IDCNetwork.com.

