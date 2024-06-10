Olga Shevorenkova Joins Loop as President, Bringing Expansive Expertise and Experience in EV Charging

"I see a huge opportunity for Loop to expand its footprint at this pivotal time as the company is well-funded and uniquely positioned to succeed in the evolving EV charging market," said Shevorenkova. Post this

Shevorenkova joins Loop from EVgo, one of the largest EV charging networks in the US, where she served as Chief Financial Officer. At EVgo, she played a pivotal role in steering the company through substantial growth phases, including the transition to a public company in 2021, and overseeing revenue growth from $17.5M in 2019 to $161M in 2023. Prior to EVgo, she served as Vice President of Greentech Capital Advisors, an investment bank solely focused on sustainable infrastructure. With her expertise in financial management and deep understanding of the complexities of the EV charging landscape and infrastructure, Shevorenkova is uniquely positioned to lead Loop into its next phase of growth.

"I see a huge opportunity for Loop to expand its footprint at this pivotal time as the company is well-funded and uniquely positioned to succeed in the evolving EV charging market," said Shevorenkova. "Loop has set itself on the path to becoming the leader in the EV charging and I am eager to work hand-in-hand with Loop's team, customers and investors to build upon this foundation, driving outsized growth and profitability to bring high value charging solutions to property owners and EV drivers."

Shevorenkova's appointment comes as Loop continues to expand its footprint and strengthen its position as a trusted provider of EV charging infrastructure. With the recent addition of the Infinity Flash to its product portfolio, Loop offers a full suite of L2 and DC fast charging products. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Loop is poised for continued success in the rapidly evolving EV market. Shevorenkova will serve on the Executive Leadership Team, reporting to the Board of Directors.

Loop's client list includes reputable companies such as Starwood Capital, MUFG UnionBank, AvalonBay Communities, County of San Bernardino, Sacramento Municipal Utility District, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, among other hospitality franchises, private homeowners, multi-family residences, government agencies, and retail locations.

Media Contact

Alanna Gino, Loop Global, 1 (888) 385 6671, [email protected], https://www.loopglobal.com/

SOURCE Loop Global