Olitalia Introduces Signature Blue Bottle EVOO and New U.S. Platform

The same quality trusted by the world's top chefs — now for home kitchens. Post this

The company's Extra Virgin Olive Oil, presented in a cobalt-blue glass bottle, is inspired by the tasting glasses used by Italian olive oil experts and designed to help protect flavor and freshness by limiting light exposure. The bottle earned a Silver Award for Package Design at the 2025 Davey Awards, with research suggesting blue glass can help preserve aroma, flavor, and overall quality. For years, Olitalia products have been used by chefs in professional kitchens across the U.S.

Sourced from select mills across the Mediterranean, Olitalia's Extra Virgin Olive Oil is carefully blended for flavor, balance, and consistency — a versatile, chef-quality oil suited for both cooking and finishing. From a final drizzle to everyday use, it is designed to enhance dishes without overpowering them, bringing depth to simple salads, brightness to fresh pasta, and character to vegetables, meat, and seafood.

Alongside its Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Olitalia also supports professional kitchens with products like its Frienn frying oil, a technical oil based on high-oleic sunflower oil and antioxidants, designed for high-heat stability and consistent performance.

"Bringing Olitalia directly into American homes marks an exciting milestone for our brand," said Angelo Cremonini, CEO of Olitalia. "We're proud to offer home cooks the same quality trusted by the world's top chefs, making authentic Italian ingredients part of everyday cooking."

The new U.S. website serves as a hub for product information, usage guidance, and brand storytelling as Olitalia begins its broader U.S. rollout.

"The U.S. olive oil market is shifting beyond commodity products toward higher-quality, story-driven brands," said Luca Bombarda, Vice President of Retail at Orlando Foods. "That shift is being driven not only by consumers, but also by chefs and partners looking for something more distinctive. With this platform, we're able to support them with exceptional products and the knowledge and reliability they need, while making it easier for consumers to understand and use our oils at home."

Founded more than 40 years ago in Emilia-Romagna, Italy's culinary heartland, Olitalia has grown into a global company with distribution in more than 100 countries and remains family-led by the Cremonini family.

The U.S. website is now live at www.usa.olitalia.com.

*Claim by Olitalia based on research conducted by NielsenIQ in June-July 2025. Total Olitalia's results calculated over a representative sample of 700 among Restaurants, Pizzerias and Hotels with Kitchen, +/- 4 percentage points with an estimated reliability of 95%

About Olitalia

Headquartered in Forlì, in Italy's Emilia-Romagna region, Olitalia is a family-owned company specializing in extra virgin olive oils, seed oils, frying oils, and vinegars, with distribution in more than 100 countries worldwide. Founded more than 40 years ago and led by the Cremonini family, the brand continues the vision of founder Giuseppe Cremonini and is a longstanding staple in professional kitchens. Olitalia is the most purchased and recommended olive oil brand among Italian chefs, according to NielsenIQ research conducted in 2025. Built on a commitment to quality, consistency, and collaboration with chefs, Olitalia crafts oils that bring Italian culinary excellence to both professional and everyday cooking.

Media Contact

Eliza Kjar, Olitalia, 1 7125517774, [email protected], https://usa.olitalia.com/

SOURCE Olitalia