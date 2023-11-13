Oliva Gibbs LLP Welcomes Professor Christopher Kulander

"His extensive experience as a legal scholar, teacher, and practitioner will bring incredible value to our training and development programs, and reinforces our strong, firmwide commitment to continued learning," said partner Brad Gibbs. Post this

Prior to teaching, Professor Kulander practiced full-time at law firms in Houston and Midland, focusing on energy lending, finance, oil and gas title and leasing, and bankruptcy matters. In addition to his law degree, Professor Kulander holds a Master of Science in geology and a Ph.D. in geophysics (petroleum seismology) and is a former Fulbright Scholar to Lithuania who still teaches energy law classes semi-annually in Eastern Europe. He has written and published extensively in the fields of oil and gas law, land use control, American Indian law, and geology and petroleum seismology.

Professor Kulander noted that working with Oliva Gibbs would provide a unique and compelling opportunity to combine his passion for legal education with the ability to work on interesting and complex oil and gas matters. "I am thrilled to be joining a team that not only has a strong reputation for excellence but also is committed to consistent and robust training and innovation across all levels of the organization," he said. "I am eager to contribute to the firm's burgeoning focus on legal education while at the same time keeping abreast of what is important on the practice side so as to be a more relevant and on-point law professor for my students at the school," he added.

Professor Kulander received his J.D. from the University of Oklahoma College of Law (with distinction) and holds a Certificate of Specialization in American Indian Law. He is licensed in New Mexico and Texas.

