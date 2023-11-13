Oliva Gibbs LLP Welcomes Professor Christopher Kulander

Oliva Gibbs welcomes Professor Christopher Kulander to enhance their educational initiative, Oliva Gibbs University (OGU), leveraging his expertise in energy and property law as well as his role as Director of the Oil & Gas Law Institute at South Texas College of Law – Houston. Professor Kulander, who has a rich background in law practice and academia, including a J.D. with distinction and a Ph.D. in geophysics, is excited to join the firm to integrate his teaching with the practice of complex oil and gas law, while maintaining his relevance as a law professor.
HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oliva Gibbs is delighted to announce the addition of Professor Christopher Kulander as Of Counsel at the firm. Professor Kulander teaches energy and property law courses at the South Texas College of Law – Houston and currently serves as Director of the school's Oil & Gas Law Institute. His primary focus will be to further build out Oliva Gibbs University (OGU), which is the firm's dedicated educational and leadership initiative. OGU content is aimed at advancing legal and business knowledge to foster professional growth within the organization and beyond.
"I could not be more excited to welcome Professor Kulander to the OG team," said partner Brad Gibbs. "His extensive experience as a legal scholar, teacher, and practitioner will bring incredible value to our training and development programs, and reinforces our strong, firmwide commitment to continued learning," he added.
Prior to teaching, Professor Kulander practiced full-time at law firms in Houston and Midland, focusing on energy lending, finance, oil and gas title and leasing, and bankruptcy matters. In addition to his law degree, Professor Kulander holds a Master of Science in geology and a Ph.D. in geophysics (petroleum seismology) and is a former Fulbright Scholar to Lithuania who still teaches energy law classes semi-annually in Eastern Europe. He has written and published extensively in the fields of oil and gas law, land use control, American Indian law, and geology and petroleum seismology.
Professor Kulander noted that working with Oliva Gibbs would provide a unique and compelling opportunity to combine his passion for legal education with the ability to work on interesting and complex oil and gas matters. "I am thrilled to be joining a team that not only has a strong reputation for excellence but also is committed to consistent and robust training and innovation across all levels of the organization," he said. "I am eager to contribute to the firm's burgeoning focus on legal education while at the same time keeping abreast of what is important on the practice side so as to be a more relevant and on-point law professor for my students at the school," he added.
Professor Kulander received his J.D. from the University of Oklahoma College of Law (with distinction) and holds a Certificate of Specialization in American Indian Law. He is licensed in New Mexico and Texas.
About the Firm
Oliva Gibbs LLP is a national law firm with offices in Columbus, Houston, Lafayette, Midland, and Oklahoma City. Highly skilled oil and gas attorneys anchor a team focused on complex title matters; oil, gas, and mineral transactions; surface use issues; arbitration and litigation; energy contracts; and regulatory and risk mitigation matters. The team includes former landmen and in-house energy executives, as well as attorneys certified in Oil, Gas, and Mineral law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. To learn more about Oliva Gibbs, please visit www.oglawyers.com or find the firm on social media @OlivaGibbsLLP.
Media Contact
Jacque Martin, Oliva Gibbs LLP, 1 7132290360, [email protected], oglawyers.com
