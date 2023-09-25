Olive Fertility Centre Nurse Educator Acknowledged at Canadian Fertility and Andrology Society (CFAS) 2023 Meeting

I cannot think of a more deserving recipient for the Carole Rheaume Award. Paula is a wonderful person, a deeply compassionate nurse who is dedicated to patients, and a true professional. Tweet this

Paula has been an integral part of the Olive Fertility Centre team since its inception in 2013. Known for her commitment to patients, her deep compassion, and her professionalism she is an inspiration to her colleagues and a tireless advocate for Olive Fertility Centre's patient-centred care approach.

In Paula's words, "It is such an honor to be recognized in this way. This work has never been just a job for me; it has always meant more. I could not do the work I do without the support of all the nurses at Olive. We have the best team."

Dr. Jason Hitkari, Co-Founder and Co-Director of Olive Fertility Centre, expressed his admiration for Paula, stating, "I cannot think of a more deserving recipient for the Carole Rheaume Award. Paula is a wonderful person, a deeply compassionate nurse who is dedicated to patients, and a true professional."

Paula's journey into fertility nursing was inspired by her own experience, including pregnancy loss, IUIs, and numerous IVF cycles before becoming a mother to her daughter, Emma. With a nursing career spanning over two decades and a Baccalaureate degree from the University of British Columbia in 1998, Paula has dedicated 18 years to the field of fertility nursing. She has become a passionate educator at Olive Fertility Centre, nurturing and mentoring the new generations of fertility nurses.

