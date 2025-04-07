Olive Fertility Centre Partners with Fertility Friends Foundation to Support Families on Their Fertility Journey

we are delighted to be able to work with Fertility Friends Foundation to help ... make fertility treatment more accessible. Post this

Dr. Beth Taylor, co-founder and co-director of Olive Fertility Centre, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "We understand the emotional and financial burden that patients going through fertility treatments experience, and we are delighted to be able to work with Fertility Friends Foundation to help alleviate that burden and make fertility treatment more accessible. We are very excited that two of our patients, Brooke Mulder and Mariah Benson, have been beneficiaries of the FFF grants for 2025."

Brooke Mulder, one of the grant recipients, shared her experience: "Like many women, I decided to become a single mom by choice. The support I received from Fertility Friends Foundation not only helped relieve a huge financial burden but also gave me hope and support at a time when I needed it the most."

Mariah Benson, another beneficiary, recounted her journey: "After multiple miscarriages, my partner and I went through extensive fertility testing and discovered that IVF was our only option for growing our family. We were so honored and grateful to have received a $5,000 grant from Fertility Friends Foundation. We knew that IVF treatment was going to be expensive, but receiving this grant has made our IVF journey more affordable and taken some additional stress away from the process. We are so thankful that Olive Fertility was willing to work with us and the FFF to help make our dreams of being parents come true."

About Olive Fertility Centre: Olive Fertility Centre (olivefertility.com) is one of Canada's leading fertility centres, with clinics in Vancouver, Surrey, Victoria, and Kelowna. Offering an award-winning IVF lab, personal care teams, and innovative programs—including specialized genetic testing, egg freezing, and prenatal NIPT testing—Olive Fertility is dedicated to helping families achieve their dreams.

