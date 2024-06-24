Olive Fertility Centre Receives Prestigious Award for Highest Pregnancy Rates

We are thrilled to be recognized by DEB USA, one of the largest egg banks in the world, for our outstanding outcomes, the excellence of our lab and our egg-thawing protocol. These prestigious awards are a testimony to the quality of our lab and the skill of our highly trained team. Post this

"We are proud to partner with Olive Fertility Centre and their team members who share in our mission of helping patients realize their dreams of building a family." Becca Murillo, Donor Egg Bank USA Physicians Relations Manager.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by DEB USA, one of the largest egg banks in the world, for our outstanding outcomes, the excellence of our lab and our egg-thawing protocol. These prestigious awards are a testimony to the quality of our lab and the skill of our highly trained team of embryologists and andrologists. We have devoted an extreme level of attention to detail to every aspect of the design of the lab to create the best possible environment to ensure excellent outcomes and patient safety. But beyond our technology what really sets us apart is the outstanding group of scientists that run our lab," says Dr. Gary Nakhuda, Co-director Olive Fertility Centre.

At the lead is Dr. Salah Abdelgadir, PhD, who has been a laboratory director for nearly 20 years, with certification as a Technical Supervisor (TS) and High Complexity Lab Director (HCLD) from the American Board of Bioanalysis. He is the only PhD-educated lab director in British Columbia who works on-site, full-time to maintain strict and direct supervision of all laboratory processes and procedures. Working with Dr. Abdelgadir is an entire team of some of the best embryologists and andrologists in the field.

"Our world-class lab is why Olive has among the highest pregnancy rates in North America and is part of our commitment to provide families with the best chance of having a healthy baby," says Dr. Abdelgadir.

In addition to the prestigious awards for egg thawing, Sue McKeachie was recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Sue has run the frozen egg bank program at Olive ever since Olive Co-director Dr. Al Yuzpe pioneered the relationship with DEB USA more than a decade ago.

"Sue has been a longtime partner and dedicated patient advocate for decades. Her unwavering commitment and exceptional contributions have positively impacted countless donor egg recipients. In recognition of her outstanding efforts, Sue has been honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrating her significant and lasting impact on her patients and partnership with Donor Egg Bank USA," said Murillo.

Olive Fertility Centre, with clinics in Vancouver, Surrey, Kelowna and Victoria, offers a state of the-art IVF lab, personal care teams and innovative programs that include specialized genetic testing, egg freezing, and prenatal NIPT testing.

Media Contact

Mairi Campbell, Olive Fertility Centre, 1 778-885-5300, [email protected], https://www.olivefertility.com/

SOURCE Olive Fertility Centre