Olive Fertility Centre Victoria Celebrates the Launch of Vancouver Island's Only Full-Service IVF and Fertility Clinic

Building on the expertise and success of the award-winning Olive Fertility flagship IVF lab in Vancouver, the new Victoria lab has been meticulously designed with the most advanced technology available. From innovative incubators and microscopes to state-of-the-art purification systems, the lab ensures that Vancouver Island patients have access to best-in-class, full-treatment fertility care close to home.

The lab is managed by Jeffrey Caudle, an experienced embryologist who has been part of Olive Fertility's Vancouver team for nearly a decade. Working closely with Olive's renowned lab director, Dr. Salah Abdelgadir, Ph.D., Jeff brings a wealth of expertise, utilizing the tried-and-true protocols that have established Olive's Vancouver clinic as a North American leader in fertility care.

"It is a testimony to the quality of our lab and the expertise of the Olive Victoria team that we are currently experiencing a 70% success rate with our IVF procedures," says Dr. Tallon.

This full-service clinic is a significant milestone in making fertility treatment more accessible to Vancouver Island residents and British Columbians. It provides renewed hope for individuals and couples struggling to start or grow their families.

Olive Fertility Centre encourages anyone experiencing difficulties conceiving or who has concerns about their fertility to seek a comprehensive fertility assessment. It is particularly important to consult a specialist if you are trying to conceive and are age 37 or older.

About Olive Fertility Centre:

Olive Fertility Centre (olivefertility.com) is one of Canada's leading fertility centres, with clinics in Vancouver, Surrey, Victoria, and Kelowna. We offer an award-winning IVF lab, personalized care teams, and innovative programs, including specialized genetic testing, egg freezing, and more. Olive Fertility Centre is proud to provide exceptional, patient-centered care and cutting-edge fertility solutions to individuals and families across British Columbia.

