Olive Fertility Centre Victoria Welcomes New Fertility Specialist Dr. Riki Dayan

"With her expertise in fertility, her dedication to education and her focus on whole person, patient-centred care, Dr. Dayan is an invaluable addition to the Olive Team," says Olive co-director Dr. Niamh Talon.

With a personal and professional understanding of the emotional impact of infertility, Dr. Dayan is committed to better understanding how to best support fertility patients on their journey to parenthood. Her areas of research have focused on the role of mindfulness meditation in infertility and the impact of air pollution on fertility. Further, she is committed to medical education through her medical education research, as a member of the Center for Health Education Scholarship and as a Clinical Instructor at UBC.

Dr. Dayan feels immensely privileged to be in this field and to accompany her patients on their fertility journeys. She believes that just as each person is unique, so is each fertility journey. She is grateful for the opportunity to develop personal relationships with her patients and to help them navigate the world of fertility care. In addition, she is excited about the advanced technologies like AI that are emerging and improving outcomes for patients.

"I feel very privileged to be able to work in the field of fertility care. It's one of the most innovative and rapidly changing areas in medicine today. With new technologies that are now available, the chance of achieving a successful pregnancy is extremely high," says Dr. Dayan.

Dr. Dayan is delighted to return to Victoria and serve the community on Vancouver Island. When she is not working, she can be found trail running, meditating, and spending time with her family.

Olive Fertility Centre is of Canada's largest fertility clinics, offering an advanced IVF lab, personal care teams, and innovative programs that include Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Aneuploidy (PGT-A), egg freezing, and prenatal NIPT testing.

