Olive Fertility Centre Voted Best Fertility Clinic in Vancouver

"We are so proud to have received Best Fertility Centre for the 8th year as it recognizes the level of care we strive to provide for our patients," says Olive Fertility co-director, Dr. Beth Taylor. "The fact that Olive Fertility has among the best pregnancy success rates in Canada is due to our lab, our team of fertility experts and outstanding staff. Everyone at Olive, from the receptionists at the front desk, to the patient-care coordinators, the nurses, the embryologists, and the doctors, strive to make sure that patients have the best experience possible."

The rate of infertility in Canada has doubled over the last 20 years according to a Stats Canada report, and Olive Fertility has seen a surge of over 30% in the demand for fertility treatment and egg freezing since the pandemic.

"We recommend that anyone over 35 should have a full fertility workup if they haven't conceived after six months of unprotected intercourse," says Dr. Taylor. "Age is an important factor, so we want to get a full picture of a person's fertility soon and then start treatment without delay."

Recent advances in fertility treatment and preimplantation genetic testing have improved the chances of achieving a pregnancy and having a healthy baby for individuals and couples.

Fertility evaluation and most testing is covered by MSP in British Columbia with a referral from a family physician or a doctor at a walk-in clinic.

Olive Fertility Centre (olivefertility.com) is one Canada's leading fertility centres with clinics in Vancouver, Surrey, Victoria, and Kelowna offering an award-winning IVF lab, personal care teams, and innovative programs including specialized genetic testing, egg freezing, and prenatal NIPT testing.

