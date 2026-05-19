Ollivate Launches ANAP Microcredential and CCRN Exam Preparation

"We are the one platform that goes with them from their first critical care shift through CRNA practice." — Dr. Joshua Olson, CEO and Co-founder, Ollivate Post this

Ollivate, which launched in 2025, is currently trusted by over 10,000 Student Registered Nurse Anesthetists (SRNAs) and CRNAs. The new RN-focused products extend the platform upstream into critical care — where the path to anesthesia school typically begins. This move reflects Ollivate's strategy of building a single learning environment that grows with nurses across their careers.

Ollivate's platform is built on cognitive science research — spaced repetition, active recall, interleaving, and adaptive learning — translated into a mobile, daily-practice format. Early platform data shows users who complete all lessons and clear their Spaced Repetition Bank average 519.5 on the National Certification Examination (NCE), well above the passing threshold. The same methodology underpins the new CCRN Prep course and ANAP microcredential.

"Most CRNAs start their careers as ICU nurses, but the tools they rely on to get there are scattered across textbooks, prep courses, and unrelated apps. With CCRN Prep and ANAP, we are the one platform that goes with them from their first critical care shift through CRNA practice — and that continuity is what builds better clinicians," said Dr. Joshua Olson, CEO and Co-founder of Ollivate.

The CCRN Prep course prepares registered nurses for the CCRN® critical care certification with a high-yield, clinically focused course built around real-world practice. The program covers cardiovascular, respiratory, neurological, and multisystem care, with integrated case-based learning and exam-style questions designed to build the clinical reasoning a CCRN needs in the unit — not just the recall required to pass the test. The course includes 3,000+ critical-care questions.

The Advanced Nurse Anesthesia Preparation Microcredential (ANAP) is designed for registered nurses who are exploring a future in anesthesia and wanting to take a meaningful step toward becoming a CRNA. Approved for 27.20 contact hours, ANAP gives nurses exposure to anesthesia practice concepts before they apply to CRNA programs, helping candidates arrive at admissions interviews with a clearer understanding of the specialty they're pursuing. For nurses who have already been accepted to a CRNA program, the ANAP provides baseline knowledge that helps them get ahead in their studies.

"The strongest applicants I see have a clear understanding of what nurse anesthesia actually involves before they get to the interview. A program like ANAP gives nurses a way to do that work earlier and arrive better prepared for the rigor of CRNA education," said Chloe Gomez, DNP, CRNA, and clinical professor in California.

"Using Ollivate as an aspiring CRNA has been a wonderful experience that has helped me learn so much about anesthesia and the profession early on," stated Kendall Komaja, an ICU nurse who was an early adopter of Ollivate and was recently accepted into a CRNA program. "I now walk into shadowing experiences with more context and knowledge, which has been incredible for my growth and career. I'm excited to continue learning on Ollivate with this new release! I've already had the opportunity to beta test the ANAP Microcredential, and it's truly wonderful."

Both the CCRN Prep course and the ANAP microcredential are available today on the Ollivate platform. CCRN Prep is included in Olli Scholar, and ANAP is included with Olli Professional, which also includes AANA-approved continuing education credits.

About Ollivate

Ollivate is a gamified, mobile-first learning platform for healthcare professionals and students, supporting RNs, SRNAs, and CRNAs across the full arc of their careers. The platform combines bite-sized practice, microcredentials, and continuing education in an environment designed to build durable clinical knowledge through daily reps. Continuing education credits earned on Ollivate are reported directly to the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA). Learn more at ollivate.com.

Media Contact

Barbie Koelker, Ollivate, 1 313-825-6791, [email protected], www.ollivate.com

SOURCE Ollivate