OLLY Launches New Cognitive Health Supplements With 'Focus Buddies Brainy L'OLLY Pops' Including Cognizin® Citicoline

Kyowa Hakko's research-backed branded ingredient, Cognizin® Citicoline, helps improve attention and mental clarity in a tasty, on-the-go format.

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The newest delivery system from OLLY is part of a five-product line of supplements, which includes Focus Buddies Brainy L'OLLY Pops, featuring Cognizin® Citicoline. The Watermelon Berry Burst flavored pop is formulated to support focused attention and healthy brain function*.

Focus Buddies Brainy L'OLLY Pops with Cognizin® also contain Vitamins B6, B12 and plant-based ALA Omega-3 fatty acids, offering kids (and kids at heart) a delightful and benefit-driven nootropic supplement. The rest of the new Brainy line of supplements offers four varieties of chews and lollipops, including Focused Thinker Brainy Chews, Chill Thinker Brainy Chews, Energized Thinker Brainy Chews, and Mellow Buddies Brainy L'OLLY Pops.

"Consumers' awareness about brain health has paved the way for innovative deliveries like the one OLLY's Brainy cognitive new supplement line is offering today," said Karen E. Todd, RD, CSCS, EP-C, CISSN, and Vice President of Global Marketing Kyowa Hakko U.S.A., Inc. Todd's added, "Collaborating with OLLY and presenting consumers with a novel product that harness the clinically tested benefits of Cognizin® Citicoline, is a gratifying opportunity we are thrilled to be part of."

Cognizin® Citicoline is a branded ingredient manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., that stands out in the brain supplement market thanks to its extensive scientific research. Cognizin® is a patented form of Citicoline, a natural compound found in the brain, which plays a crucial role in neural communication and overall brain health. Unlike artificial ingredients that can ramp up energy and attention but then result in a crash, Cognizin® has demonstrated its effectiveness in supplying your brain with the nutrition it needs to support mental energy, focus, attention, and memory*.

"Bringing nootropics to the market in a unique format was a priority for OLLY, and our collaboration with Kyowa Hakko allowed us the opportunity to blend our commitment to convenience and delightful taste with cutting-edge nutritional science," Punam Patel, VP of Product, OLLY said.

For more information about OLLY PBC Focus Buddies L'OLLY Pops with Cognizin®, visit OLLY.com or find them in stores at Target.

For media inquiries, please contact Giselle Chollett at [email protected] or 917.386.7116.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Cognizin® Citicoline:

Cognizin® Citicoline, manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically studied and innovative form of Citicoline, a potent brain health nutrient found naturally in the body.* A proprietary form of citicoline, Cognizin® has been clinically studied to support mental energy, focus, and attention. Cognizin is manufactured through an innovative fermentation process to yield high quality and high purity. Cognizin is also highly stable, self-GRAS, 100% pure and allergen-free. For more information on Cognizin, visit Cognizin.com.

About Kyowa Hakko, U.S.A.:

Manufacturer of fermented amino acids and branded ingredients Kyowa Hakko U.S.A., Inc. is the North and South American office for KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO., LTD., an international ingredients manufacturer whose primary goal is to provide health solutions that support optimal health for improved quality of life. Pioneers in the development and application of patented fermentation technology, Kyowa's ingredients meet the most demanding quality assurance standards currently in place within the U.S. dietary supplement, health food, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. Kyowa Hakko U.S.A. represents a line of well-researched, branded ingredients and an extensive line of quality-assured, ultra-pure amino acids and related compounds.

About OLLY:

OLLY PBC is a San Francisco-based Public Benefit Corporation whose mission it is to make better wellbeing, for all. Known for its gummy, soft gel and capsule supplements, OLLY's wide range of benefit-driven products combine premium ingredients into the best formulas to support mood, sleep, sexual wellness, women's health, gut health and more. Since its inception, the OLLY team has created an evolving social mission to help take the stigma out of seeking mental health support––this includes ongoing partnerships and initiatives with SeekHer, Project Healthy Minds, The JED Foundation and others. Find more at olly.com.

SOURCE Kyowa Hakko USA