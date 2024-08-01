OLLY Partners with Vandra to Boost E-Commerce Sales and Lower Customer Acquisition Costs

"Vandra has been a game-changer for us. Having a site conversion number that increases every month, month over month, has become the new normal. And that would not be the case without Vandra." -Jennifer Peters, Director of DTC, Martech, and Digital Compliance at OLLY. Post this

OLLY has seen sustained growth and improvement since implementing Vandra's site conversion tools in February 2024, including Vandra's AI-powered "nudge" solution, which delivers personalized, intent-based prompts to encourage shoppers to complete their purchase.

"Leading e-commerce brands like OLLY realize the potential of AI to transform the shopper experience and enable real-time, one-to-one personalization. But the time, effort, and cost to implement and maintain these solutions has historically been prohibitive for most brands," explained Mark Rothbaum, Cofounder and CEO of Vandra. "Vandra has created a unique solution that drives a meaningful impact on conversion rates and sales for brands, while requiring just four clicks to install and fewer than 30 minutes a month to maintain."

Vandra consistently delivers a significant improvement in site conversion rates, with clients experiencing 30%-200% increases in conversion rates for on-the-fence, lower-intent shoppers. Vandra also helps digital marketing teams be more efficient, lowering customer acquisition costs by 20% on average, while uncovering customer behavioral insights and conversion patterns that can't be obtained independently, helping brands improve data-driven decision-making.

About Vandra

Vandra (http://www.vandra.ai) partners with e-commerce brands of all sizes to turn browsers into buyers using a powerful combination of AI and behavioral science. We squeeze more sales out of an e-commerce site's existing traffic by targeting on-the-fence shoppers with timely nudges… and staying quiet for shoppers already headed for checkout. We increase conversion rate while avoiding unnecessary discounts.

Media Contact

Kristin Kovner

K-SQUARED STRATEGIES

[email protected]

Media Contact

Kristin Kovner, K-Squared Strategies, 2028415963, [email protected], https://www.vandra.ai/

SOURCE Vandra