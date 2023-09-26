Ollyball Bounces Into the 2023 New York International Toy Fair

Ollyball, the fastest-growing indoor play ball, teamed up with Dr. Amanda Gummer's toy education team to create a series of STEAM Edition Ollyballs. The first editions are Olllyball MATH, Ollyball SCIENCE (Physics Lesson) and Ollyball ART, with more to come in 2024. Tweet this

Each STEAM Edition has a peer-reviewed lesson plan written by Antonia Llull, MOT, OTR/L, and a team of educators teaching children of the relevant age to ensure it reflects current best practices and includes activities that enhance the benefits of Ollyball and highlight relevant learning objectives.

Ollyball MATH has The Ollyball Mathematics Lesson Plan, consisting of five micro lessons using the math-themed Ollyball to support a fun, multi-sensory, active, supplemental learning experience.

The topics addressed are:

Time

3D Shapes, Attributes and Measurement of Volume

2D Shapes, Angles and Measurement of Area of Perimeter

Numbers and Operations

Money

Ollyball PHYSICS allows each student to interact hands-on with experiments that teach the science principles of "Force," "Velocity" and the "Coefficient of Restitution." The program provides educators and parents with the guidance to coax further curiosity and learning through physical play combined with scientific practices.

Ollyball ART explores master artists and allows students to "color-by-number" the masterworks of Vincent Van Gogh, Piet Mondrian and Katsuschika Hokusai. The Ollyball ART program also shows how technology impacts the arts with its original NFT on the Ollyball and a QR Code to unlock the learnings. The program includes an eight-page booklet for each student to follow.

"About a year ago, we started seeing Schools and Learning Centers order 10-20 Ollyballs at a time. We reached out to them and learned that they use Ollyball for active indoor recess and to facilitate learning." said Ollyball inventor Joe Burke. "We asked these educators what lessons they wanted to teach with Ollyball and they all exclaimed 'Math!', and we listened. Anyone can color in an Ollyball with markers and crayons to make it their own. We encourage everyone to play ball in the house, in the classroom and for play therapy!"

Ollyball's Patented KrunchCOR® construction offers a tactile "crunch" benefit. Kids, teens and adults with educational, learning or writing disabilities find Ollyball relieves daily stress. It is a meditative and calming activity at home or even on the road, thanks to how it absorbs impact.

Ollyball STEAM Editions are priced at $19.99 each. For more information, visit http://www.ollyball.com.

About Ollyball®:

Ollyball® is the Ultimate Indoor Play Ball®. This all started when our kids were playing ball in the house and breaking things! One sweltering hot Saturday in July set the Burke family on a quest to create a ball that kids and parents could play within the home. Over five years, this one simple wish for our kids grew from a kitchen table hobby into Ollyball®, winner of a Toy of the Year and the Ultimate Indoor/Outdoor Play Ball! Ollyball was awarded two U.S. Utility Patents, international patents pending, and five registered trademarks in 22 countries. All I.P. is owned by Joseph G. Burke, inventor and owner of VICTURY Sports. Joe and his wife Ellen are parents to three kiddos who now safely play ball in the house!

