Ollyball Now Available at CVS Nationwide, Celebrating a Month of Play and Giveaways

"We are super thankful as this is our most successful year; adding more awards, adding NBA and STEAM Edition Ollyballs and now expanding our retail distribution to include our wonderful partner CVS", said founder and inventor Joe Burke, "The reviews we receive from therapists, physicians, counselors and customers have all shown us the benefits of Ollyball for people with physical, cognitive and neurological challenges like ADHD, Depression, Parkibson's, Down syndrome and autism. We call it Play Therapy."

The founder of M Power Me Toys, Antonia Llull, MOT, OTR/L, explains how she incorporates Ollyball into therapeutic activities for children with special needs. She finds it a successful tool for sensory learning and fostering happiness through play.

"The unique features of the Ollyball make it ideal for multi-sensory learning strategies and for the therapeutic use of toys/games/gadgets. The strategies are used by occupational therapists and others to facilitate gains in physical, emotional, cognitive, sensory processing and self-regulation skills. It has been a pleasure using the Ollyball with neurotypical and neurodiverse populations in an integrated approach. The Ollyball has a high developmental impact across multiple domains when harnessed intentionally. Most importantly is the 'I did it power' it evokes in the children through both guided and open-ended play."

As an object of attachment and wellness for all ages, Ollyball is used during exercises in numerous ways, focusing on motor skills and agility. For example, it is an indoor Pivotal Response Training (PRT) tool, a behavioral, play-based treatment for autism initiated by the child.

Furthermore, Ollyball has a KrunchCOR with a tactile "crunch" benefit. The ball provides relief from daily stress for kids, teens and adults with ADHD, autism or other educational, learning or writing disabilities. There is even a video an ASMR expert created with 500,000 views for sleep therapy. Ollyball holds two U.S. Utility Patents.

For more information on the entire line, visit http://www.ollyball.com.

About Ollyball®:

Ollyball® is "The Ultimate Indoor Play Ball®." This all started when our kids were playing ball in the house and breaking things! One sweltering hot Saturday in July set the Burke family on a quest to create a ball that kids and parents could play within the home. Over five years, this one simple wish for our kids grew from a kitchen table hobby into Ollyball®, winner of a Toy of the Year and the Ultimate Indoor/Outdoor Play Ball! Ollyball was awarded two U.S. Utility Patents, international patents pending and five registered trademarks in 22 countries. All I.P. is owned by Joseph G. Burke, inventor and owner of VICTURY Sports. Joe and his wife Ellen are parents to three kiddos who now safely play ball in the house!

