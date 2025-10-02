Olneyville N.Y. System Partners with Goldbelly to Launch its First-Ever Hot Wiener Kits

For the first time in its nearly 80-year history, beloved hot wiener restaurant chain, Olneyville N.Y. System, is offering fans throughout the U.S. and Canada the chance to experience its James Beard award-winning hot wieners, coffee milk and merchandise through a partnership with Goldbelly. Post this

"We're thrilled to partner with Goldbelly and bring a taste of Rhode Island to fans nationwide," said Greg Stevens of Olneyville N.Y. System. "For generations, my family has been proud of our food and the passionate support of our customers. With the help of Heritage Hospitality, it's an honor to partner with Goldbelly and expand our distribution footprint beyond the walls of two restaurants. We can't wait to share our "all the way" style of hot wieners and coffee milk with food lovers from coast to coast."

A Rhode Island specialty, hot wieners are made with a combination of beef, veal, and pork, and have a noticeably different flavor from standard hot dogs. When topped "all the way" with savory meat sauce, tangy mustard, fresh diced onions, and a sprinkle of celery salt, it's wiener perfection, especially when washed down with another Rhode Island classic: coffee milk, a sweet, creamy combination of coffee syrup and ice cold milk.

Three Hot Wiener Kit sizes and options are available for purchase: Hot Wiener Kit for 6, Hot Wiener Kit for 12 and Hot Wiener Kit + Coffee Milk for 6. Additionally, customers can purchase Coffee Milk and T-shirts. Each kit arrives with the following components for easy assembly:

Hot Wiener Kit for 6 ($69.95)

12 Hot Wieners

12 Buns

Meat Sauce

Diced Onions

1 bottle Mustard

Celery Salt

Customers can double the quantities for +$40 to serve 12

Hot Wiener Kit + Coffee Milk for 6 ($99.95)

12 Hot Wieners

12 Buns

Meat Sauce

Diced Onions

1 bottle Mustard

Celery Salt

2 bottles Coffee Milk

To shop the kits and merchandise, visit the Goldbelly link HERE. Customers can use code GOLDB3LLYIT for $20 off first time orders of $50+.

About Olneyville N.Y. System

This Rhode Island institution has been serving its iconic hot wieners since 1946, when father-son duo Anthony and Nicholas Stevens emigrated from Greece and opened a small restaurant in Olneyville Square. Still operated by the Stevens family and owned by Heritage Hospitality, the historic counter-service restaurant has two locations in Providence and Cranston, Rhode Island that are celebrated not only by locals but by visitors from across the country. Praised by the James Beard Foundation and loved by culinary icons like Guy Fieri and Alton Brown, as well as celebrities including Rob Gronkowski, Olneyville N.Y. System remains a cornerstone of Rhode Island food culture, offering a menu of hot wieners, fries, burgers, sandwiches, and the state's beloved coffee milk. For more information, visit olneyvillenewyorksystem.com.

About Heritage Hospitality

Heritage Hospitality is a visionary hospitality company preserving the past while embracing the future and anchored in a culture of exceptional service at every level. The company's mission is to preserve and grow beloved restaurants, inns and other local institutions. Founded in Newport, Rhode Island in 2021, Heritage Hospitality is quickly expanding across New England and beyond. With 14 restaurants, two inns and other businesses, the company offers a lifeline to longstanding local institutions through financial backing and strategic growth tools that help them thrive while staying true to their roots. For more information, visit heritagerestaurantgroup.com.

