Olo Names Linked Eats as Preferred Partner for Third-Party Delivery Profitability

Linked Eats provides real-time visibility and AI-powered control across delivery storefronts, including:

Revenue Recapture — Recover lost funds and analyze disputes with complete dashboard visibility from error to payout report

Account Reconciliation — Accurate accounting and gap analysis between delivery platforms and Olo

Marketing AI — Intelligent campaign analysis and execution across third-party DSPs

Smart Pricing — AI-driven pricing optimization for delivery menus

Automated Uptime — Continuous monitoring to prevent lost sales due to downtime

Linked Eats currently manages more than 40,000 storefronts and delivers near real-time data, giving off-premises, finance, and marketing leaders the ability to accurately monitor performance and continuously optimize results.

"We are experts in third-party delivery, and we want to give restaurants both our knowledge base and the tools we've built to better manage profit in this increasingly important channel," said Robbie Earl, Co-Founder of Linked Eats. "Whether you're a CFO managing back-office complexity or a CMO determining the right levers to pull, we've got you covered. We're thrilled to partner with Olo, the clear leader in restaurant technology. Together, we're giving Olo restaurants a meaningful operational edge when it comes to third-party profitability."

"Working with over 800 brands, we see the opportunity to manage profitability across every sales channel," said Nolan DeCoster, SVP of Partnerships and Business Development at Olo. "Linked Eats gives restaurant brands visibility and control for third-party delivery, empowering restaurants to keep more of what they earn."

About Olo

Olo is the leading technology platform purpose-built for restaurants, helping brands increase orders, streamline operations, and improve the guest experience through ordering, payment, and guest engagement solutions. Over 800 restaurant brands trust Olo and its network of more than 400 integration partners to innovate on behalf of the restaurant community, accelerating technology's positive impact and creating a world where every restaurant guest feels like a regular.

Learn more at https://www.olo.com

About Linked Eats

Linked Eats is the leading SaaS platform enabling restaurants to maximize profitability on third-party delivery channels. Built by experienced restaurant operators, Linked Eats provides the industry's most comprehensive, real-time solution for revenue recovery, order reconciliation, pricing intelligence, marketing campaign optimization, and storefront uptime management. Trusted by leading brands and managing over 40,000 storefronts, Linked Eats helps restaurants turn delivery into a scalable, profitable growth channel.

Learn more at https://www.linkedeats.io

