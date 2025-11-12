Olshan Foundation Solutions - Dallas Honored with the 2025 BBB Torch Award for Ethics

At Olshan, our values are rooted in honesty, quality, and doing the right thing for homeowners." - Blane Bartley, General Manager, Olshan Foundation Solutions Post this

"We're honored to receive the BBB Torch Award for Ethics," said Blane Bartley, General Manager of Olshan Foundation Solutions. "At Olshan, our values are rooted in honesty, quality, and doing the right thing for homeowners. This award reflects our entire team's dedication to earning and keeping the trust of the people we serve."

Jay Newman, President & CEO of BBB Serving North Central Texas, applauded this year's honorees:

"BBB is often associated with identifying substandard business practices, but it's just as important to spotlight companies that exemplify trust and ethical leadership. The BBB Torch Award for Ethics does exactly that. Winners like Olshan Foundation Solutions represent the best of what business can be—where doing the right thing is at the heart of success."

This year's finalists were evaluated across six business-size categories, each assessed on their efforts to integrate ethics into their organizational culture. Winners will go on to compete at the International BBB Torch Awards for Ethics, hosted by the International Association of Better Business Bureaus next year.

About Olshan Foundation Solutions

Founded in 1933, Olshan Foundation Solutions is one of the oldest and most trusted foundation repair companies in Dallas. Guided by its core values of Integrity, Improvement, Dedication, and Family Values, Olshan delivers honest assessments, proven repair methods, and exceptional customer service to help property owners protect the value and safety of their homes. Learn more at www.olshanfoundation.com

Media Contact

Amber Abbott, Olshan Foundation Solutions, 1 972-238-1600, [email protected], olshanfoundation.com

SOURCE Olshan Foundation Solutions