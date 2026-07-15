Olshan Foundation Solutions - Little Rock Named 2026 BBB® Torch Award Winner for Ethics

"We work hard every day to do right by our customers and treat every job like it's at our own home. Being named a Torch Award winner tells us that our work is being noticed, and it pushes us to keep raising the bar." Post this

"This recognition means a lot to our team," said Paul Howland, General Manager, Olshan Foundation Solutions – Little Rock. "We work hard every day to do right by our customers and treat every job like it's at our own home. Being named a Torch Award winner tells us that our work is being noticed, and it pushes us to keep raising the bar."

As a local Torch Award winner, Olshan Foundation Solutions – Little Rock now qualifies to enter the International Torch Awards for Ethics. The international program recognizes businesses across North America for leadership character, workplace culture, customer relationships, and community impact.

For Olshan Foundation Solutions, the recognition reflects a continued commitment to treating every customer's home, and every job, with the same honesty and care the company was built on. Olshan Foundation Solutions – Little Rock will be honored September 23, 2026, at the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock.

Media Contact

Paul Howland, Olshan Foundation Solutions, 1 (501) 224-1933, [email protected], https://www.olshanfoundation.com/

SOURCE Olshan Foundation Solutions