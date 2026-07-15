Olshan Foundation Solutions - Little Rock Named 2026 BBB® Torch Award Winner for Ethics

Olshan Foundation Solutions' Little Rock location has been named a 2026 BBB Torch Award winner for Ethics, recognizing its commitment to integrity, customer care, and community impact.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Better Business Bureau (BBB) Arkansas has recognized Olshan Foundation Solutions' Little Rock location as a 2026 Torch Award for Ethics winner, honoring businesses across the state that demonstrate integrity, strong character, and a genuine commitment to their customers and community.
The BBB Torch Awards are among the most prestigious honors given to for-profit businesses in Arkansas, evaluating companies against BBB's "4 C's" framework: Character, Culture, Customers, and Community. Applicants are reviewed by an independent panel of business and community leaders who assess how well a company's leadership demonstrates personal integrity, how its culture empowers employees to do right by customers, how transparent and honest its customer relationships are, and how genuinely it gives back to the community it serves.
"This recognition means a lot to our team," said Paul Howland, General Manager, Olshan Foundation Solutions – Little Rock. "We work hard every day to do right by our customers and treat every job like it's at our own home. Being named a Torch Award winner tells us that our work is being noticed, and it pushes us to keep raising the bar."
As a local Torch Award winner, Olshan Foundation Solutions – Little Rock now qualifies to enter the International Torch Awards for Ethics. The international program recognizes businesses across North America for leadership character, workplace culture, customer relationships, and community impact.
For Olshan Foundation Solutions, the recognition reflects a continued commitment to treating every customer's home, and every job, with the same honesty and care the company was built on. Olshan Foundation Solutions – Little Rock will be honored September 23, 2026, at the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock.
Media Contact
Paul Howland, Olshan Foundation Solutions, 1 (501) 224-1933, [email protected], https://www.olshanfoundation.com/
SOURCE Olshan Foundation Solutions
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