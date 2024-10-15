Olshan Foundation Solutions Earns 2024 BBB Award for Excellence, Celebrating Commitment to Family-First Values and Customer Trust

For us, it's about providing honest, thorough evaluations that families can trust. Our focus is on delivering exceptional experiences that help our customers protect their homes, while fostering a family-first approach to both our customers and employees. Post this

Cates credits Olshan's success to continuous service innovation, a commitment to its core values and a dedicated team. "Our values help us not only enhance the customer experience but also attract, grow and retain top talent. I'm proud of the dedication shown by team members like Melissa Klotzbuecher, Jesus Lopez, and Renee Lepley, who have contributed to our growth and reputation for excellence for decades."

The BBB, founded in 1912, promotes marketplace trust through independent standards and voluntary compliance. Winners of the annual awards are selected based on strict BBB guidelines.

Olshan Foundation Solutions, established in 1933, is Houston's leading foundation repair provider, having served over 100,000 property owners. Known for quality craftsmanship and integrity, Olshan offers innovative solutions, including the patented Cable Lock ST Plus system, and holds an A+ BBB rating.

