Olshan Foundation Solutions Wins BBB Overall Award for Excellence

"For more than 90 years, Olshan has built its reputation on trust and doing the right thing for our customers," said Renee Lepley, General Manager. "This recognition from the BBB means a great deal to our team because it reflects how we serve homeowners and commercial clients with honesty and care."

The BBB Awards for Excellence celebrate organizations that go above and beyond in fostering marketplace trust and demonstrating ethical business practices. Each year, recipients are selected by an independent panel of judges who evaluate commitment to customer care, community engagement, and operational integrity.

Olshan Foundation Solutions has earned the trust of thousands of property owners across the Houston area and beyond, offering services including foundation repair, crawl space repair, water management, plumbing, home elevation, foundation monitoring, and concrete lifting.

"This award is a reflection of our team's dedication," added Shannon Gibbs, General Manager. "We're honored to be recognized by such a respected organization as the BBB."

About Olshan Foundation Solutions

Founded in 1933, Olshan Foundation Solutions is the oldest and most trusted foundation repair company in Houston. Guided by its core values of Integrity, Improvement, Dedication, and Family Values, Olshan delivers honest assessments, proven repair methods, and exceptional customer service to help property owners protect the value and safety of their homes. Learn more at www.olshanfoundation.com

