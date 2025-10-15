Olshan Foundation Solutions Wins BBB Overall Award for Excellence

Olshan Foundation Solutions has been honored with the 2025 Better Business Bureau Overall Award for Excellence, the BBB's highest recognition. The award highlights Olshan's long-standing commitment to integrity, customer care, and exceptional service in the foundation repair industry.
HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Olshan Foundation Solutions, a trusted leader in foundation repair and home services since 1933, has been honored with the 2025 Better Business Bureau Overall Award for Excellence - the highest recognition the BBB bestows.
The BBB Overall Award recognizes accredited businesses that exemplify trust, integrity, and excellence in customer service. By earning this distinction, Olshan Foundation Solutions stands among the most respected companies in Greater Houston, committed to doing business the right way.
"For more than 90 years, Olshan has built its reputation on trust and doing the right thing for our customers," said Renee Lepley, General Manager. "This recognition from the BBB means a great deal to our team because it reflects how we serve homeowners and commercial clients with honesty and care."
The BBB Awards for Excellence celebrate organizations that go above and beyond in fostering marketplace trust and demonstrating ethical business practices. Each year, recipients are selected by an independent panel of judges who evaluate commitment to customer care, community engagement, and operational integrity.
Olshan Foundation Solutions has earned the trust of thousands of property owners across the Houston area and beyond, offering services including foundation repair, crawl space repair, water management, plumbing, home elevation, foundation monitoring, and concrete lifting.
"This award is a reflection of our team's dedication," added Shannon Gibbs, General Manager. "We're honored to be recognized by such a respected organization as the BBB."
About Olshan Foundation Solutions
Founded in 1933, Olshan Foundation Solutions is the oldest and most trusted foundation repair company in Houston. Guided by its core values of Integrity, Improvement, Dedication, and Family Values, Olshan delivers honest assessments, proven repair methods, and exceptional customer service to help property owners protect the value and safety of their homes. Learn more at www.olshanfoundation.com
Chris Cates, Olshan Foundation Solutions, 1 713-223-1900, [email protected], olshanfoundation.com
