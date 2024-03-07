Olson Wealth Group and Inspired Life Family Office® President and Founder, Sharon Olson, Shines in Mergers and Acquisitions Panel Discussion

Mergers and Acquisitions Table of Experts hosted by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal
MINNEAPOLIS, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Olson Wealth Group, a multi-family office and independent wealth management firm, proudly announces the active participation of its President and Founder, Sharon Olson, CFP®, CEPA, in the recent Mergers and Acquisitions Table of Experts panel discussion hosted by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. The event brought together business leaders from various sectors to delve into the intricacies of mergers, acquisitions, and the evolving landscape of the financial industry.
Sharon Olson, recognized for her strategic leadership and wealth management expertise, was a prominent panelist at the event. The discussion featured insights and perspectives from distinguished professionals, including representatives from Olson Wealth Group, Highland Bank, RSM, Eisner Advisory Group, and Hellmuth & Johnson. As the President and Founder of Olson Wealth Group and Inspired Life Family Office®, Sharon Olson contributed valuable perspectives on navigating the M&A challenges and opportunities in today's dynamic financial climate.
The Mergers and Acquisitions Table of Experts provided a platform for thought leaders to share their experiences, industry trends, and innovative strategies for success. Sharon Olson's presence underscored Olson Wealth Group's commitment to staying at the forefront of financial innovation and providing clients with unparalleled insights into wealth management and exit planning strategies for business owners.
Olson expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to engage with fellow industry leaders and contribute to the discourse on mergers and acquisitions. "Participating in the panel discussion alongside esteemed professionals was a rewarding experience. It allowed us to exchange ideas, share best practices, and collectively enhance our understanding of the evolving financial and M&A landscape," remarked Olson.
This recognition further solidifies Olson Wealth Group's position as a thought leader in wealth management, mergers & acquisitions, and exit planning for business owners. The firm remains dedicated to delivering exceptional value to clients through a combination of expertise, innovation, and a client-centric approach.
Media Contact
Sharon Olson, CFP®, CEPA, Olson Wealth Group and Inspired Life Family Office®, 1 (952) 835-1797, [email protected], https://www.olsonwealthgroup.com/inspired-life-family-office/
Andrew Thomas Schmuhl, JD, Olson Wealth Group and Inspired Life Family Office®, 1 (952) 835-1797, [email protected], https://www.olsonwealthgroup.com/inspired-life-family-office/
SOURCE Olson Wealth Group and Inspired Life Family Office®
Share this article