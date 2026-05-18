Oly-Ola Introduces Edging Handbook Vol. 4 -- A Comprehensive Edging Resource for Landscape and Hardscape Professionals

Oly-Ola has released Edging Handbook Vol. 4, a comprehensive resource designed for landscape and hardscape professionals. The handbook features commercial-grade landscape, paver, and specialty edging solutions, installation insights, and side-by-side product comparisons.
VILLA PARK, Ill., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oly-Ola Edgings, Inc., the Edging Experts and a leading manufacturer of 100% recycled commercial-grade landscape edgings and paver restraints, is proud to announce the release of the new Edging Handbook Vol. 4 — an expanded resource designed to support landscape contractors, distributors, landscape architects, hardscape professionals, and independent nursery/garden centers.
The new handbook features updated project examples, real-world installation photography, side-by-side edging comparisons, installation tips and techniques, and detailed specifications for Oly-Ola's complete line of landscape edgings, paver restraints, and specialty edging solutions. It also highlights best practices for long-term edging performance and provides insight into selecting high-quality commercial-grade edging products.
For more than 48 years, Oly-Ola has been recognized for manufacturing durable, professional-grade edging products made from high-quality 100% recycled materials and backed by one of the industry's strongest guarantees. The handbook reinforces the company's ongoing commitment to quality, innovation, customer service, and supporting independent landscape supply channels.
The Edging Handbook Vol. 4 is now available for download and print request through Oly-Ola's website https://www.olyola.com/edging-handbook
About Oly-Ola Edgings, Inc.
Founded in 1978, Oly-Ola Edgings specializes exclusively in commercial-grade landscape edgings and paver restraints. Manufactured from high-quality 100% recycled materials, Oly-Ola products are trusted by landscape contractors, architects, and distributors around the world. Oly-Ola continues to lead the landscape industry with innovative edging solutions backed by exceptional customer service and a 20-Year Guarantee.
Media Contact
Cathy Westhouse, The Narup Group, Inc., 1 847-212-1373, [email protected], www.narup.com
Aymie Clayton, Oly-Ola Edgings, Inc., 1 630-833-3033, [email protected], www.olyola.com
SOURCE Oly-Ola Edgings, Inc.
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