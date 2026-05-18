Oly-Ola Introduces Edging Handbook Vol. 4 -- A Comprehensive Edging Resource for Landscape and Hardscape Professionals

"Vol. 4 was created to give contractors, distributors, and designers a practical resource they can rely on in the field and during specification," said Aymie Clayton, Sales Manager at Oly-Ola Edgings. "It highlights installation techniques, performance, and commercial-grade edging solutions." Post this

For more than 48 years, Oly-Ola has been recognized for manufacturing durable, professional-grade edging products made from high-quality 100% recycled materials and backed by one of the industry's strongest guarantees. The handbook reinforces the company's ongoing commitment to quality, innovation, customer service, and supporting independent landscape supply channels.

The Edging Handbook Vol. 4 is now available for download and print request through Oly-Ola's website https://www.olyola.com/edging-handbook

About Oly-Ola Edgings, Inc.

Founded in 1978, Oly-Ola Edgings specializes exclusively in commercial-grade landscape edgings and paver restraints. Manufactured from high-quality 100% recycled materials, Oly-Ola products are trusted by landscape contractors, architects, and distributors around the world. Oly-Ola continues to lead the landscape industry with innovative edging solutions backed by exceptional customer service and a 20-Year Guarantee.

Media Contact

Cathy Westhouse, The Narup Group, Inc., 1 847-212-1373, [email protected], www.narup.com

Aymie Clayton, Oly-Ola Edgings, Inc., 1 630-833-3033, [email protected], www.olyola.com

SOURCE Oly-Ola Edgings, Inc.