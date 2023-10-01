Olympic Hot Tub's 7th Annual Founder's event, October 2023

Olympic Hot Tub kicks off its 7th Annual Founder's Event. The event honors founders Alice Cunningham and Blair Osborn and their legacy of giving. This year, Olympic Hot Tub is raising funds for Artist Trust, a nonprofit organization whose sole mission is to support and encourage individual artists of all disciplines in Washington State.

SEATTLE, Oct. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Olympic Hot Tub kicks off its 7th Annual Founder's Event. The event honors founders Alice Cunningham and Blair Osborn and their legacy of giving. This year, Olympic Hot Tub is raising funds for Artist Trust, a nonprofit organization whose sole mission is to support and encourage individual artists of all disciplines in Washington State.

"Alice & Blair, both brilliant businesspeople, were passionate about a number of worthwhile causes. They were long time patrons of the arts, shared a concern about the need for support of artists in our community, and recognized the importance of giving back," said Olympic Hot Tub President Don Riling. "We are so pleased to help Artist Trust and their mission to support the working artists who enrich community life in Washington State. The arts are incredibly vital, and they continue to struggle post-pandemic. It's incredibly important to do what we can to help."

Olympic will donate a portion of each Hot Spring® Spas, Endless Pools® swim spas, and Freeflow® Spas sale toward the Founder's Event goal of $18,000. This donation to Artist Trust will help artists in our area with professional development and support.

Olympic encourages community members to donate directly to Artist Trust. "Our company has always been focused on the health and wellness of our customers—one of the reasons we've adopted Better You…Better Life as Olympic's mantra. This is not limited to our physical beings but includes the health of our spirit and creativity. We think that everyone deserves their own freedom of expression. We're hopeful our customers will agree and make our 7th Founder's Event a significant contributor to Artist Trust, to empower artists to help create just equitable, and vibrant communities in our state," said Riling.

About Olympic Hot Tub:

https://olympichottub.com/

Olympic Hot Tub has been in business 46 years and has eight retail locations: Seattle, Everett, Woodinville, Auburn, Lacey, Sequim and their newest location in Tacoma, as well as a warehouse and service center in Auburn.

Olympic Hot Tub has a focus on wellness and the health benefits of water. The company is credited by The Seattle Times as introducing hot tubbing to the Pacific Northwest.

About Artist Trust

https://artisttrust.org/

Artist Trust is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that supports working artists of all disciplines in Washington State. They fuel funding and other programs for artists through fundraising, partnership, and community engagement. Recognized as a national model for direct funding and professional development for working artists, Artist Trust has invested over $15 million in individual artists since their founding in 1986. They view their mission through a lens of racial and geographic equity and are actively working to become an anti-racist organization and build a leaderful workplace.

The generous support of donors helps Artist Trust reach over 16,000 artists annually with online resources, professional development, and support.

Media Contact

Don Riling, Olympic Hot Tub, 1 2062860700, [email protected], https://olympichottub.com/

