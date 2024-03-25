Olympic Tactical & Investigations Named a Finalist in the Eleventh Annual Family Wealth Report Awards 2024

Our motto is 'mission first, team second, self last' and this serves as a reminder to our staff that our mission is to bring the 'best in class' solutions and services to help our clients achieve security, safety, and peace of mind. Post this

Commenting on being selected as a finalist, Greg Glassock, CEO of Olympic Tactical & Investigations, said: "We are honored to be included on the short list of finalists for this award. It speaks to our continued dedication to serving our clients with excellence. Our motto is 'mission first, team second, self last' and this serves as a reminder to our staff that our mission is to bring the 'best in class' solutions and services to help our clients achieve security, safety, and peace of mind. Thank you on behalf of the Olympic Tactical & Investigations team for considering us for this prestigious award."

Stephen Harris, ClearView Financial Media's CEO, and publisher of Family Wealth Report was first to extend his congratulations to all winners and highly commended companies. "Every winning entrant has been subjected to a rigorous and independent judging process and should be rightly proud of the success they have achieved this year.

"This year we have seen a marked increase in entrants and interest in all our global awards programmes and the Family Wealth Report Awards are no exception. These awards give organisations and individuals the opportunity to clarify their strategic thinking, have it independently validated, be recognized internally and externally and to celebrate in style with their peers.

"I offer my congratulations and best wishes for the future to all winners and highly commended firms - they are all worthy recipients who join the prestigious list of wealth management professionals who form the global elite of Family Wealth Report winners."

Winners will be announced on 2 May 2024 at the Gala Ceremony at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Manhattan, New York.

Olympic Tactical & Investigations, founded by Greg Glassock in 2007, empowers high-profile clients and organizations with resilience and strategic decision advantage. Through collaboration with legal experts and specialist advisors, it provides comprehensive services including litigation support, international due diligence, services, intelligence, reputation and crisis management to ensure clients prevail in their most critical moments.

ClearView Financial Media was founded by Chief Executive, Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality 'need to know' information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the WealthBriefing group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events and awards programme.

