Om Mushrooms Accelerates Category Leadership with New CEO Sanjiv Gajiwala

Gajiwala joins Om Mushrooms with a distinguished track record in modern consumer brand building, bringing more than two decades of experience in leadership roles, including Kraft Heinz, Mike's Hard Lemonade, and through his consultancy, Wet Sand. Gajiwala's entrepreneurial approach has consistently delivered results—unlocking strategic growth in emerging markets, refreshing legacy brands for new audiences, and cultivating high-performing teams that help companies scale and stay culturally relevant.

At Om, Gajiwala will lead the company's next stage of growth by strengthening its U.S. leadership position, accelerating innovation, elevating consumer education, and building new pathways for brand development.

"I've seen firsthand the depth of Om's science and the trust the brand has earned through products that truly work," said Gajiwala. "What excites me most is the opportunity to bring these world-class products to more consumers, expand innovation across functional wellness, and strengthen Om's leadership in the category. We're poised to elevate both the science and the experience of functional mushrooms for everyday wellness."

With Gajiwala joining at a defining moment for the brand, Om is reinforcing the two pillars that have guided the company since its inception: unmatched quality and world-class efficacy.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Sanjiv to Om at such an important stage in our journey," said Dr. Sandra Carter, co-founder. "His expertise strengthens our mission to bring science-backed, premium mushrooms to more people, helping them harness the full benefits of functional mushrooms every day."

Om Mushrooms products are available in more than 5,000 retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Amazon, and more.

About Om Mushrooms

Om Mushrooms (www.ommushrooms.com) is a trusted leader in functional mushroom supplements, offering a range of products designed to support a variety of benefits such as cognitive health, immune health, stress relief, and gut health. Each Om product is crafted with certified organic, non-GMO mushrooms grown in the USA and rigorously tested to ensure purity and potency. Om's portfolio includes supplements (powders, capsules, and gummies), functional beverages, and plant protein powders catering to diverse consumer preferences and wellness goals.

Om products are currently available at major natural grocers, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, and more, as well as online through Amazon and ommushrooms.com, making functional mushroom benefits accessible to everyone.

For more information, visit ommushrooms.com and Instagram @ommushrooms.

