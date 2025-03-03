Om Mushrooms™ to Unveil New Look of its Growing Range of Functional Mushroom Products at Natural Products Expo West

"Our new packaging simplifies the selection process, making it easier than ever for people to find the right functional mushroom product and seamlessly integrate these powerful superfoods into their daily wellness routines," said Dr. Sandra Carter, Co-Founder of Om Mushrooms Post this

Om will be sampling and handing out its full range of Mushroom Gummies and several of its Functional Beverages, offering showgoers a chance to experience the diverse benefits of functional mushrooms. Just as the bustling showroom reflects the pace of daily life, Om's products are designed to support a variety of needs, making it easier to fuel both mind and body.

As Om unveils its refreshed visual identity, it reaffirms its commitment to research-driven, evidence-based formulations that meet its highest standards of scientific validation and efficacy. Its vertically integrated indoor farms in Southern California cultivate 10 clean, sustainable mushroom varieties under carefully controlled conditions, backed by rigorous third-party testing.

With the new look, Om's meticulously crafted range of products clearly states the unique benefits of each species, making functional mushrooms more accessible and approachable than ever.

"As one of the first brands to put mushroom powder on retail shelves, we've led the category for over 15 years through science, research, and innovation. Consumer interest in functional mushrooms is soaring, with online searches for Lion's Mane up 53% year-over-year. But with this growing attention comes misinformation about benefits and usage, and we feel a responsibility to provide clarity," said Dr. Sandra Carter, Co-Founder of Om Mushrooms. "Our new packaging simplifies the selection process, making it easier than ever for people to find the right functional mushroom product and seamlessly integrate these powerful superfoods into their daily wellness routines."

As consumer interest grows, two standouts—Lion's Mane and Om's Master Blend—are key entry points into the world of functional mushrooms. With thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon, they've helped solidify Om's position as the #1 best-selling mushroom powder blend on the platform. This consumer trust reflects the efficacy of Om's products but also the brand's commitment to education and transparency, ensuring more people can confidently explore the benefits of functional mushrooms.

Look out for Om's new look, which will be rolling out in retailers nationwide over the coming months. For more information on Om, visit ommushrooms.com

About Om Mushrooms™

Om Mushrooms (www.ommushrooms.com) is a trusted leader in functional mushroom supplements, offering a range of products designed to support a variety of benefits such as focus, immune health, stress relief, and gut health. Each Om product is crafted with certified organic, non-GMO mushrooms grown in the USA and rigorously tested to ensure purity and potency. Om's portfolio includes supplements (powders, capsules, and gummies), functional beverages, and plant protein powders catering to diverse consumer preferences and wellness goals.

Om products are currently available at major natural grocers, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, and more, as well as online through Amazon and ommushrooms.com, making functional mushroom benefits accessible to everyone.

For more information, visit ommushrooms.com and Instagram @ommushrooms.

