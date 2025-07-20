Om Raj Tech Expands Portfolio, Welcomes Jimdi Plastics of Allendale, Michigan to Represent Plastic Injection Molding Services

With this partnership with Om Raj Tech, we aim to further strengthen our footprint and respond to the growing domestic manufacturing needs. Post this

"We've built our reputation by taking care of our customers' complete plastic needs," said Reed Lawrie, President of Jimdi Plastics. "With this partnership with Om Raj Tech, we aim to further strengthen our footprint and respond to the growing domestic manufacturing needs. Together, we're positioned to help customers seamlessly onshore or transfer their tooling, ensure top-quality production, and simplify their supply chains."

Jimdi Plastics' capabilities extend well beyond injection molding. Their full-service operation includes engineering support, tooling, insert molding& over molding, sonic welding, assembly, kitting, decoration, and logistics. The company operates three shifts with over 60 employees, is ISO 9001:2015 certified, and proudly serves Tier 1 and Tier 2 customers across North America.

By adding Jimdi Plastics to its portfolio, Om Raj Tech continues its mission of delivering high-quality, U.S.-based manufacturing solutions to customers looking for precision, reliability, and reduced lead times.

In addition to injection molding, Om Raj Tech also represents companies in other plastic fabrication. This includes fiberglass fabrication with open layup and Resin Transfer Mold(RTM) capabilities through Advanced Fibermolding based in Le Roy, Michigan. For thermoforming manufacturer, Om Raj Tech partners with Formed Solutions Inc based in Holland, Michigan, offering vacuum forming and pressure forming along with CNC capabilities for secondary operations. These partnerships further strengthen Om Raj Tech's ability to serve a wide range of plastic injection molding, fiberglass & thermoforming manufacturing needs across industries.

