Om Raj Tech Expands Portfolio, Welcomes Jimdi Plastics of Allendale, Michigan to Represent Plastic Injection Molding Services

Om Raj Tech has partnered with Jimdi Plastics of Allendale, Michigan, expanding its portfolio in plastic injection molding. Jimdi offers press sizes from 110T to 1100T, serving industries like automotive, furniture, medical, and consumer goods. The release also highlights Om Raj Tech's representation of fiberglass fabrication with Advanced Fibermolding and thermoforming with Formed Solutions Inc, strengthening its U.S.-based manufacturing services.
ALLENDALE, Mich., July 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Om Raj Tech, a leading manufacturers' representative agency specializing in advanced manufacturing solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Jimdi Plastics, an established injection molding company based in Allendale, Michigan.
Founded in 1997, Jimdi Plastics operates a 40,000 square foot facility equipped with 16 plastic injection molding presses ranging from 110 tons to 1100 tons. This robust capacity enables Jimdi to manufacture a diverse range of plastic parts, from small precision components to large complex housings, supporting industries such as automotive, office furniture, consumer products, medical, and guns & ammunition.
"We've built our reputation by taking care of our customers' complete plastic needs," said Reed Lawrie, President of Jimdi Plastics. "With this partnership with Om Raj Tech, we aim to further strengthen our footprint and respond to the growing domestic manufacturing needs. Together, we're positioned to help customers seamlessly onshore or transfer their tooling, ensure top-quality production, and simplify their supply chains."
Jimdi Plastics' capabilities extend well beyond injection molding. Their full-service operation includes engineering support, tooling, insert molding& over molding, sonic welding, assembly, kitting, decoration, and logistics. The company operates three shifts with over 60 employees, is ISO 9001:2015 certified, and proudly serves Tier 1 and Tier 2 customers across North America.
By adding Jimdi Plastics to its portfolio, Om Raj Tech continues its mission of delivering high-quality, U.S.-based manufacturing solutions to customers looking for precision, reliability, and reduced lead times.
In addition to injection molding, Om Raj Tech also represents companies in other plastic fabrication. This includes fiberglass fabrication with open layup and Resin Transfer Mold(RTM) capabilities through Advanced Fibermolding based in Le Roy, Michigan. For thermoforming manufacturer, Om Raj Tech partners with Formed Solutions Inc based in Holland, Michigan, offering vacuum forming and pressure forming along with CNC capabilities for secondary operations. These partnerships further strengthen Om Raj Tech's ability to serve a wide range of plastic injection molding, fiberglass & thermoforming manufacturing needs across industries.
For more information, please contact:
Sumeet Chhawri
Sales Representative
Om Raj Tech
Phone: +1 248-843-9478
Email: [email protected]
Or visit: www.omrajtech.com
Media Contact
Sumeet, Chhawri, 1 2488439478, [email protected], https://omrajtech.com/injection-molding/
SOURCE Om Raj Tech
Share this article