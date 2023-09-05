OM4ADO from OpsHub Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

"We're pleased to welcome OpsHub Migrator for Microsoft Azure DevOps (OM4ADO) to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe." - Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. Tweet this

Hybrid cross-functional teams have become a necessity for organizations looking to accelerate innovation and stay competitive in today's rapidly evolving business landscape. Proper enablement of these hybrid teams often requires restructuring of the projects to align them with the new team and organizational structure. However, without the right tooling, reorganization/migration of projects can be highly disruptive and risky.

Recognizing these concerns, OpsHub has enhanced the capabilities of OM4ADO to address evolving customer needs. Unlike other tools that only support lift-and-shift migration or involve high disruption and in-house expertise to manage complex scripts, OM4ADO offers an agile, non-disruptive, and intuitive approach.

The latest release of OM4ADO automates project migration extensively, allowing for the transfer of meta entities such as templates, project creation, pipelines, team configuration, boards, task boards, capacity, and artifacts from the source system to the target.

"Dynamically evolving organizational structures and processes are the reality of the innovation economy," said Sandeep Jain, CEO of OpsHub. "With OpsHub Migrator for Microsoft Azure DevOps, we enable organizations using Azure DevOps to keep their tooling aligned with their organizational structures and processes as they evolve."

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said, "We're pleased to welcome OpsHub Migrator for Microsoft Azure DevOps (OM4ADO) to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

OM4ADO offers comprehensive, zero-downtime migration at scale using an agile approach. Visit the page in the Azure Marketplace and register for a webinar, set for September 6, to learn more about OM4ADO and its enhancements.

About OM4ADO

OpsHub Migrator for Microsoft Azure DevOps (OM4ADO) is a leading tool for organizations looking to move/reorganize projects within Azure DevOps. Ensuring 100% business continuity and uptime, seamless collaboration, and productivity, OM4ADO enables comprehensive and cost-effective migration of projects and data between Azure DevOps instances.

About OpsHub

OpsHub is a leading provider of digital mesh solutions for accelerating innovation. OpsHub increases the pace of innovation of agile teams at hundreds of enterprise customers. OpsHub democratizes decision-making by empowering teams to capture, share, and leverage data effectively. As a result, enterprises using OpsHub can deliver innovative products and services faster with higher quality, and at a lower cost.

For more information on OpsHub, visit http://www.opshub.com.

