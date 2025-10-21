Omada.ai Launches the World's First AI Marketing Team for SMBs -- a Growth Engine Built to Power Main Street

Small businesses don't need another tool or copilot—they need a proactive Team that understands their business, keeps them visible across every channel, and drives growth. At less than $9 a day, it's now within reach. — Pete Christothoulou, Founder and CEO of Omada Post this

"Small businesses don't need another tool, an agency, or a "copilot" waiting for instructions," said Pete Christothoulou, Founder and CEO of Omada. "They need a proactive Team that authentically understands their business end-to-end, keeps them visible and coordinated across every channel, and drives growth. And at less than $9 a day, it's now within reach."

Customer Acquisition Is Broken for the 400M Businesses That Power the World

SMBs are the backbone of the global economy — representing over 90% of all companies, employing most of the world's workers, and generating more than half of global GDP. Yet despite their scale and impact, they've been left behind by modern marketing.

Customer acquisition is their greatest challenge — and for many, a second full-time job. Owners spend up to 40 hours a week juggling hundreds of marketing tasks across 10–15 disconnected tools: posting content, creating ads, updating websites, sending emails, editing videos, and chasing analytics. The tools they rely on were built for experts, not owners. Agencies charge thousands a month, but are inconsistent and unreliable. And when business owners try to do it themselves, they burn out — not from lack of effort, but from fragmentation and complexity.

Introducing Omada: Your AI Marketing Team

Omada is an AI marketing team that proactively manages SMB growth end-to-end.

Instead of dashboards and apps, Omada's interface is a simple conversation. Behind it, a coordinated team of specialized AI agents works together like a full-service marketing department — planning, creating, executing, and optimizing in sync:

Alpha, the Marketing Assistant — the owner's direct point of contact, capable of handling a variety of marketing requests and orchestrates the entire Omada team.

Social Media Manager — plans campaigns, creates, and publishes content automatically.

Graphic Designer — produces engaging professional, on-brand visuals.

Video Producer — generates authentic high-quality video content ready to share.

Customer Chat Specialist — engages prospects in real time and books appointments 24/7.

Outreach Agent — manages personalized email campaigns.

Analyst — drives performance tracking, market research and strategy.

A New Infrastructure for Growth

Omada is built on a proprietary multiplayer agentic platform — uniting specialized AI agents into one adaptive growth engine. Powered by advanced language, vision, and audio models, Omada agents proactively adapt, learn, and act across every customer touchpoint.

Each agent is specialized yet interconnected, sharing one source of truth about the business — its brand, goals, identity, and audience. This collective intelligence enables true automation: posts are created, campaigns launched, actions driven across downstream systems and platforms, and conversations managed without manual input.

Omada's discovery and personalization engine builds a living knowledge base for every business, continuously refining tone, creative style, and strategy. With every interaction, the system compounds in intelligence and effectiveness.

The Power of a Collaborative, Multi-Agent Team

Omada replaces fragmentation with connection. What once required dozens of tools, countless hours, and significant expense now happens automatically — orchestrated by a system of collaborative agents built for SMBs.

"Omada is transforming how SMBs find new customers," said Adam Coccari, Managing Director at HubSpot Ventures, an Omada investor. "For millions of business owners who've been let down by low-cost agencies and don't have time to do their own marketing, Omada is finally delivering the kind of 'do it for me' service that they need. Their agent-based architecture delivers a truly autonomous and proactive system that gives small business owners the access to capabilities and marketing expertise they've never had access to before."

Redefining How Work Gets Done

Omada represents a broader turning point in how work is done. Just as LLMs are reshaping knowledge work, Omada is redefining operational work for Main Street — executing the tasks that drive revenue, not just summarizing them.

By merging intelligence with action, Omada makes AI accessible and immediately impactful to SMBs. The system doesn't need training, templates, or supervision. It just works — driving and learning from outcomes, adapting to trends, and continuously optimizing performance. Omada's agents proactively identify opportunities and suggest actions, without needing SMB to provide expertise or detailed instructions.

For SMBs, this marks the shift from working with tools to achieving outcomes— from fragmented marketing to effortless growth.

"I used to pay over $1,500 a month for help, but it was never reliable. So I tried doing it myself — staying up late creating posts I never posted and tweaking old fashion paper campaigns that barely worked," said Sean Ruddy, owner of MyBegley and an Omada customer. "With Omada, my marketing runs itself. In just one month, my social following grew 10%, and I'm getting steady new messages and bookings — all without burning out."

Availability

The power of a dedicated marketing team — now available to every small business, for under $9 a day. Visit www.omada.ai to learn more.

About Omada

Omada is an AI marketing team for SMBs — a do-it-for-me service that takes on the most time-consuming and costly marketing tasks to drive growth. Instead of juggling dashboards or disconnected tools, Omada acts as one proactive partner that adapts to the business and manages marketing end-to-end. Omada's investors include Crosslink Capital, HubSpot Ventures, and Ascend. For more information, visit www.omada.ai.

