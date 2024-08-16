Omaha-Based Staffing Company Fusion Makes 9th Appearance on Prestigious Inc. 5000 List

For the ninth time, Omaha-based healthcare staffing company Fusion has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America.
OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Omaha-Based Healthcare Staffing Company Fusion has made the Inc. 5000 list for the ninth time. Ranking at No. 2949, Fusion is among the fastest-growing companies with the biggest impacts in the U.S.
"Making this list is the result of the hard work our employees put in," said Fusion President and CEO Corey Watton, "It's proof of what we already know: Being humble, driven and positive is key to success and our ability to positively impact those around us."
Fusion is on a mission to refresh healthcare, focusing on the best ways to improve patient care. This is done by prioritizing all Fusion employees, including the healthcare professionals staffed across the nation. Improving the employee experience as well as the clinician experience helps professionals rediscover their joy and passion for care, leading to better patient outcomes.
"Fusion provides a clear and positive direction," said an anonymous employee in a recent survey, "The leaders here listen and deliver the tools needed to be able to grow and change within this market."
To learn more about how Fusion is working to refresh healthcare, go to workwithfusion.com/our-culture.
About Fusion:
Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company that exists to create meaningful connections between healthcare travelers and facilities that lead to better patient care and better outcomes for all. The company consists of two business units: Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities at every turn. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.
Media Contact
Leah Kemple, Fusion, 1 4025755625, [email protected], workwithfusion.com
SOURCE Fusion
Share this article