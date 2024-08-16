Omaha-Based Staffing Company Fusion Makes 9th Appearance on Prestigious Inc. 5000 List

For the ninth time, Omaha-based healthcare staffing company Fusion has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America.

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Omaha-Based Healthcare Staffing Company Fusion has made the Inc. 5000 list for the ninth time. Ranking at No. 2949, Fusion is among the fastest-growing companies with the biggest impacts in the U.S.

"Making this list is the result of the hard work our employees put in," said Fusion President and CEO Corey Watton, "It's proof of what we already know: Being humble, driven and positive is key to success and our ability to positively impact those around us."