Omaha Healthcare Company Fusion announces new executive leadership appointment

"It was obvious that Kim was a natural Fusion fit when she started earlier this year. Her promotion to Vice President of Clinical and Compliance will ensure we are supporting our healthcare professionals and the medical facilities we partner with at a high level," said Fusion President and CEO Corey Watton. "She has an exceptional strength in building relationships, and I know she will do a phenomenal job leading our clinical and compliance functions."

Kim holds a master's degree in Nursing – Executive Leadership and a bachelor's degree nursing, both from the American Military University. She is a registered nurse in several states and uses her experience in the clinical setting to support Fusion's healthcare professionals and medical facilities at a high level.

You can read more about Robinson's experience and expertise along with the rest of Fusion's executive leadership team at workwithfusion.com/leadership.

About Fusion:

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company that exists to create meaningful connections between healthcare travelers and facilities that lead to better patient care and better outcomes for all. The company consists of two business units: Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities at every turn. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

