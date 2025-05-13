Omaha Healthcare Company Raises $45,000 for Local Multiple Sclerosis Gym

Fusion held a golf fundraiser earlier this month and rallied their employees to raise a substantial amount for MS Forward.
OMAHA, Neb., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Omaha healthcare company Fusion held a golf fundraiser earlier this month and rallied their employees to raise a substantial amount for MS Forward, a nonprofit organization that supports individuals with multiple sclerosis and other neurological challenges.
For the company's 7th annual Drive Fore MS golf fundraiser benefiting MS Forward, company employees and members of MS Forward spent the afternoon at Top Golf. Employees made individual donations to attend the company-wide event, and Fusion matched the contributions, pushing the total to $45,000. The check was presented to the founder of MS Forward, Daryl Kucera.
"I can't say thank you in a big enough way to do the generosity of Fusion any justice," said Kucera. "If people could see the difference they have made, they would see a young lady with MS who spoke infrequently prior to joining us, complete a 1/2 mile walk on her own with a smile that makes everyone's day better and so many more stories like that."
Fusion leaders say this event is an extension of the company's core purpose: "To ensure everyone we touch has a better life."
Learn more about Fusion and its mission to improve the lives of everyone the company touches at workwithfusion.com/our-company/.
About Fusion:
Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company that exists to create meaningful connections between healthcare travelers and facilities that lead to better patient care and better outcomes for all. The company consists of two business units: Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities at every turn. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.
