Omaha Healthcare Company Raises $45,000 for Local Multiple Sclerosis Gym

"If people could see the difference they have made, they would see a young lady with MS who spoke infrequently prior to joining us, complete a 1/2 mile walk on her own with a smile that makes everyone's day better and so many more stories like that." Post this

"I can't say thank you in a big enough way to do the generosity of Fusion any justice," said Kucera. "If people could see the difference they have made, they would see a young lady with MS who spoke infrequently prior to joining us, complete a 1/2 mile walk on her own with a smile that makes everyone's day better and so many more stories like that."

Fusion leaders say this event is an extension of the company's core purpose: "To ensure everyone we touch has a better life."

Learn more about Fusion and its mission to improve the lives of everyone the company touches at workwithfusion.com/our-company/.

About Fusion:

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company that exists to create meaningful connections between healthcare travelers and facilities that lead to better patient care and better outcomes for all. The company consists of two business units: Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities at every turn. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

Media Contact

Leah Kemple-Bowen, Fusion, 1 4025755625, [email protected], https://www.workwithfusion.com/

SOURCE Fusion