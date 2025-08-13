Omaha Mavericks Athletics Signs Multiyear Agreement with Taymar

Omaha Athletics and Taymar have signed a multiyear agreement for the firm to operate Athletics and Baxter Arena ticket sales and ticket operations.

"We're excited to welcome Taymar as a strategic partner for ticketing sales and operations," said Omaha Vice Chancellor / Director of Athletics Adrian Dowell. "Their proven success in revenue generation, operational efficiency and customer service will be critically important as Omaha Athletics navigates a new era of college athletics."

Taymar will grow the operation by hiring a four-person staff to oversee ticket sales and ticket operations for Omaha Athletics and Baxter Arena events.

"I've had the privilege of working with Taymar at previous stops and their track record speaks for itself," said Camden Stockton, Omaha senior associate athletic director – external affairs. "In the ever-changing landscape of college athletics, generating revenue has never been more important. Taymar brings a proven approach to building meaningful connections with fans while driving measurable growth in ticket sales. I'm confident this partnership will elevate the gameday experience for our fans, student-athletes and expand our reach in the Omaha community."

Omaha is Taymar's second client school in the Summit League (North Dakota) and the company's 13th new client in 2025.

"We're thrilled to work for Adrian Dowell and his tremendous team in Omaha. We look forward to supporting ticket sales and operations for Omaha Athletics and events at Baxter Arena, a truly dynamic venue that blends collegiate athletics with world-class events and entertainment," said Taymar President Joe Rickert. "Together, this unique orientation will allow us to deliver excellent fan engagement and revenue growth, and we're excited to help elevate the experience for the Omaha community."

"It is great to get our first client in Nebraska with Omaha Athletics – a growing market with a dynamic university and athletics program led by a very impressive athletics director," said Taymar Founder/CEO Mark Dyer. "We appreciate the confidence Adrian and his team have placed in Taymar."

About Taymar

Taymar is a North Carolina-based college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue growth for athletic departments and organizations through ticket sales, sponsorship, ticket operations, and fundraising. Taymar is committed to serving clients and colleagues and was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel, more personalized service, and increased goal alignment.

